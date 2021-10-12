Dr. Ken Tombley Via Master's Ranch Christian Academy Discusses the Benefits of Residential Therapy
Dr. Ken Tombley via Master's Ranch Christian Academy recently discussed the benefits of residential therapy.
Certain traumas and other mental health disorders are best treated in a residential setting”MYRTLE, MO, USA, October 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Outpatient therapy isn't always enough. Many times, recovery is reached more efficiently in a residential treatment setting. Master's Ranch Christian Academy is a therapeutic boarding school providing life-changing treatment programs for at-risk kids. Dr. Ken Tombley of Master's Ranch Christian Academy recently discussed the benefits of residential treatment for at-risk kids.
"Certain traumas and other mental health disorders are best treated in a residential setting," Dr. Ken Tombley of Master's Ranch Christian Academy said. "Our treatment methods here at the ranch have been proven effective, and much of that success comes from the 24-hour support we offer."
Dr. Ken Tombley added that the benefits of treatment in a residential setting also come from the social aspects of this type of therapy. Residents receive support from staff members, but they also receive support from their peers who are dealing with similar traumas and mental health issues. Knowing that you are not alone is a key element of healing, and a residential treatment program makes this clear.
"Residential treatment offers more opportunities for learning," the Master's Ranch Christian Academy CEO said. "Learning and healing take place day and night through hard work on our ranch as well as adventure activities, vocational training, academics, and counseling."
The "Ranch" as it is known by those throughout the community provides residential treatment in a ranch setting. Here, residents work on the farm, performing a variety of ranch tasks and holding much responsibility. At-risk youth at the ranch also receive a first-class education that they will carry with them onto college and throughout life.
"The recovery process involves changing so many habits that can't be changed at home. These include habits relating to diet, exercise, sleep, time-management, and more," Dr. Ken Tombley of Master's Ranch Christian Academy stated. "It's too easy to continue bad health habits when returning home from outpatient treatment, especially for at-risk kids who may need that extra push."
Residential treatment includes so much more than therapy, and that's typically what sets it apart from outpatient treatment. Residents at Master's Ranch Christian Academy take part in outdoor adventures, hold responsibility on the farm, and receive trading in trades that can offer high wages down the road. All of these aspects of residential treatment promote confidence, a sense of pride, and respect for oneself and others.
"Our residential setting becomes home to these kids," Dr. Ken Tombley finished. "Many of them love this home so much that they come back to work for us in the future. We're dedicated to healing families, and we find that the best approach is through a residential treatment setting."
