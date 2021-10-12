Digital Workplace Market Seeking New Highs- Current trends and growth drivers
Growing demand for remote working capabilities from employees to achieve work-life balance are the main factors driving the digital workplace marketPORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The need to create a workplace, which helps attract, retain, engage, and motivate employees, advanced digital workplace policies, and easily accessible data to increase efficiency and profitability of a business drive the growth of the digital workplace market. In addition, easy-to-use digital workplace solutions both from inside and outside the office premises will also improve staff satisfaction and increase their productivity along with enhancing the efficiency of business operations.
However, lack of knowledge about new technology and high investments on training are the factors that hamper the market growth. Furthermore, digital workplace solutions give a competitive advantage in the industry through increased productivity, cost savings, increased flexibility, and adaptability in the marketplace providing lucrative opportunities to the growth of the digital workplace market.
Download Free Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/13530
Major players include: HCL Technologies Ltd., Capgemini SE, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, Fujitsu Ltd., Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Atos SE, International Business Machines Corporation, Wipro Limited, Infosys Ltd., DXC Technology Co.
Impact of COVID-19 on Digital Workplace Market-
• The COVID-19 has affected global economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. Shutdown of various plants and factories has affected the global supply chains and negatively impacted the manufacturing, delivery schedules, and sales of products in global market. However, adoption of digital workplace by the industries positively impacted the growth of the market.
• The adoption of IoT devices helped the businesses to adapt digital workplace for their employees. However, the latest IoT devices need to be an essential part of the conversation when planning for infrastructure of the digital workplace. The network used should be smart enough to categorize, understand, and react to the behavior of IoT devices automatically.
For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/13530
If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.
Thanks for reading this article; you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.
Similar Reports -
1. Digital Voice Recorders Market
2 Digital Badges Market
About Us:
Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains.
AMR launched its user-based online library of reports and company profiles, Avenue. An e-access library is accessible from any device, anywhere, and at any time for entrepreneurs, stakeholders, and researchers, and students at universities. With reports on more than 60,000 niche markets with data comprising of 600,000 pages along with company profiles on more than 12,000 firms, Avenue offers access to the entire repository of information through subscriptions. A hassle-free solution to clients’ requirements is complemented with analyst support and customization requests.
David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
+18007925285 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn