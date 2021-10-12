Artificial Intelligence in Construction Market Outlook 2021- Record High Markets Ahead of Escalating Economy Globally
Rising demand for AI-based solutions & platforms, the need for more safety measures at construction sites are like to drive growth of AI in construction market.PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rapid movement of people from villages to cities in search for better amenities propels the growth of the artificial intelligence in construction market which in turn encourages the construction companies to adopt advanced technologies like artificial intelligence and machine learning. Despite the considerable increase in construction labor activities, it is driving the need for automation in the construction sector to reduce human mistakes that can cause huge loss to the companies.
Download Free Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/13361
Major players include: International Business Machines Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, eSUB Inc., SAP SE, Alice Technologies Inc., Building System Planning Inc., Aurora Computer Services Limited, Autodesk Inc., Smartvid.io Inc.
COVID-19 Scenario Analysis
• The global artificial intelligence in construction market has observed a considerable decline in its growth because of the COVID-19 pandemic. This declined growth can be mainly credited to the growing need for safety and advanced measures at the construction sites to restrict the spread of virus.
• Decreased circulation of cash in the market has affected the cash liquidity, pressurizing construction companies to shut down their operations. In addition, most of the businesses have adopted work from home business model, which resulted in reducing office floor space and expenses. However, the governments are planning to ease restriction, which is expected to propel the growth of the market.
For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/13361
If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.
Thanks for reading this article; you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.
Similar Reports -
1. AI in Energy Market
2 AI in Pharma Market
About Us:
Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains.
AMR launched its user-based online library of reports and company profiles, Avenue. An e-access library is accessible from any device, anywhere, and at any time for entrepreneurs, stakeholders, and researchers, and students at universities. With reports on more than 60,000 niche markets with data comprising of 600,000 pages along with company profiles on more than 12,000 firms, Avenue offers access to the entire repository of information through subscriptions. A hassle-free solution to clients’ requirements is complemented with analyst support and customization requests.
David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
+18007925285 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn