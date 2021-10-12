Submit Release
News Search

There were 705 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,981 in the last 365 days.

Parent's Choice Rice Baby Cereal Recalled

The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) is advising consumers that Maple Island Inc. is recalling three lots of the Parent's Choice Rice Baby Cereal that it manufactures for Walmart. This baby cereal was sold online and at Walmart locations nationwide, including Walmart locations in Rhode Island.

The three Parent's Choice Rice Baby Cereal 8 oz lots being recalled were sold after April 5, 2021.

- Lot 21083 with UPC Code #00681131082907 with a best if used by date of JUN 24 2022. - Lot 21084 with UPC Code #00681131082907 with a best if used by date of JUN 25 2022 - Lot 21242 with UPC Code #00681131082907 with a best if used by date of NOV 30 2022

The best if used by date and product numbers can be found in the bottom left corner on the back of the Parent's Choice Rice Baby Cereal packaging.

The recall is a result of a routine sampling program by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) which found that a sample from three production lots of Parent's Choice Rice Baby Cereal tested above the guidance for naturally occurring inorganic arsenic.

No illnesses related to the product lots have been reported to date and no other production lots or Parent's Choice products are affected by this recall.

You just read:

Parent's Choice Rice Baby Cereal Recalled

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.