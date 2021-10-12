Students Without Mothers, Inc. Announces New Board Member - Hope Williams

Hope brings a wealth of knowledge, experience, and compassion to the organization.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Renowned organization, Students Without Mothers, Inc. , is pleased to announce the appointment of its newest board member, Hope Williams.Students Without Mothers (SWM) is a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting high school students without mothers to set goals and realize their dreams. Over the past 16 years, 106 students have been awarded with the organization’s esteemed college scholarship program through over 60 fundraising events. Once students receive a scholarship, SWM requests that they help other students in the same way they were once helped - as soon as they are in a position to do so. This help may be provided in many forms, such as peer counseling, financial support, internships, or other ways.In Students Without Mothers’ most recent news, the organization is thrilled to announce the appointment of Hope Williams (LPC, EAS-C) , who will assume a role as board member. Hope is an impactful mental health clinician and founder of SMILE Project Empowers (Significant Moments Impact Lives Eternally) – a 501(C)3 organization that strives to impact the community through connection, education, and empowerment. Since 2019, Hope has also been providing mental health counseling to the students within the SWM program.“We couldn’t be more thrilled with Hope’s appointment to the board as she is such an incredible mentor and beacon of light to the SMILE Project and to our community,” says founder of SWM, Mary Torrence Williams. “This year, for example, she was selected as part of the ‘40 Under 40’ alumni class by her alma mater. Additionally, as graduate of Mercer University’s Penfield College and Licensed Professional Counselor in Georgia, Hope is dedicated to using her education and skills to help clients manage unique situations and identify healthy solutions – something we value and strive for at SWM. We know Hope’s experience serving clients in a variety of settings and therapeutic strategies will undeniably help empower our students to help themselves.”For more information about Students Without Mothers, please visit https://studentswithoutmothers.org About Students Without Mothers, Inc.Founded in 2004, SWM is a non-profit organization providing scholarships, life coaching, and other resources to students who are without mothers - due to death or other unfortunate circumstances. Since its inception, the organization has accepted over 100 students into the scholarship program, many of whom have indicated they would have been unable to attend college without SWM’s support.