Rep. Kelly Fajardo among 8 selected to chair national GOP state legislative efforts

Los Lunas, NM – Last week the Republican State Leadership Committee (RSLC) announced the launch of the Right Leaders Network, a redoubling of its long-standing efforts to do its part to grow the Republican Party with more women and minority candidates and elected officials. The RSCL selected New Mexico State Representative Kelly Fajardo (R-Los Lunas), as one of eight chairpersons for the Right Leaders Network. Rep. Fajardo’s selection as chair follows her continued work with the RSLC through the Right Women Right Now program and the local Rise New Mexico organization which encourages women to engage in public policy and government.

“It is an honor to continue working with the RSLC to support inclusive growth for Republicans across the country and contribute to a changing face of our party,” said State Representative Kelly Fajardo (Los Lunas). “I am excited to work with the committee and help bring to the table support for more women candidates in our upcoming elections.”

Through the RSLC’s Right Women Right Now and Future Majority Project initiatives, the committee over the past decade has recruited, trained, supported, and elected thousands of diverse state Republicans across the country, many of whom went on to serve in statewide and federal offices. The Right Leaders Network will both enhance and grow the committee’s recruiting and training capabilities thus far, and allow for:

Prioritizing electing more women, as well as candidates from communities of color and diverse backgrounds.

Engaging former state leaders, who now hold high federal or state office, to serve as mentors for the next generation of Republican leaders.

Growing partnerships with aligned Republican organizations who share the same mission.

“The Republican State Leadership Committee has long served as the tip of the spear for the continued efforts to grow the Republican Party at the state level,” said RSLC President Dee Duncan. “While our programs have been extraordinarily successful, we know that much work––and many challenges––remain ahead of us. We are incredibly proud of the collection of trailblazers who have agreed to participate in the Right Leaders Network and I know they will be critical in our continued mission to elect candidates all across the country that better represent the communities they serve.”

The full press release from RSLC on the Right Leaders Network can be found here.

