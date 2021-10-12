Consumer IoT Market 2021: Key influencing factors responsible for the expeditious growth
An increase in internet penetration, rise in disposable income, and increase in R&D for IoT products and services are like to drive the consumer IoT market.PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global smart home automation market is expected to grow owing to ease of remote and real-time operation of smart home automation system, which has increased the growth and penetration of the smart home automation. Increase in urban and geriatric population has created the need to incorporate smart home automation concept to address the arising challenges. Further, rise in demand for smartphones and easy accessibility of internet are expected to fuel growth in demand in the coming future. The rise in adoption of the automation in security, lighting, energy management, and smart kitchen arenas is anticipated to revolutionize the consumer IoT market growth.
Key Market Players: Cognex Corporation, Basler, Omron Corporation , KEYENCE CORPORATION, National Instruments, Sony Corporation, Teledyne Technologies, Inc., Allied Vision Technologies, Texas Instruments, Inc., Intel Corporation, MediaTek, Inc., Cadence Design Systems, Inc.
• The emergence of COVID-19 pandemic has severely affected almost all industries except Healthcare across the world. Further, lockdown restriction on the movement has disrupted the supply chain across the globe and has affected the distribution of the medical analysis software.
• There is a rise in the demand for IoT in the healthcare industry for efficiently managing the huge volume of hospital data, such as the record of patients and availability of beds due to the sudden spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
