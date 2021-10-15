Brooking Industries Gives Back with Scholarships for Law Enforcement and First Responder Families

The scholarships are available to dependent high school and college-level students of full-time Law Enforcement Officers and qualified First Responders.

ST. AUGUSTINE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brooking Industries is pleased to announce their academic scholarship to students interested in pursuing US Law Enforcement and First Responder careers.Brooking Industries is a family-owned business devoted to providing quality vehicle LED lighting, lighting control, sirens & accessories to emergency vehicle service installers and upfitters across the country. With its national reach, the company’s reputation for robust, mission-critical emergency vehicle equipment is second to none. Their Law Enforcement, Fire, Federal, Amber, and Commercial fleet customer base have come to trust them over the years for their innovation, warm customer service, no-hassle warranty, and affordability.In the company’s most recent news, Brooking Industries is offering an education scholarship program for dependent high school and college students of current, full-time commissioned Law Enforcement Officers and qualified First Responders. The desired degree must complement a career within the Law Enforcement, EMS, Fire, or First Responder fields and is for academic study at accredited US colleges and universities. Applications are submitted in the form of a highly original and creative 60-120 second video of the student describing their dream career.“At Brooking, we feel it is essential to give back to our First Responder and Law Enforcement community as they selflessly, positively impact the US every day in countless ways,” says Chief Operating Officer, Spencer Brooking. “We think one way to express our heart and appreciation is to empower future first responders by helping them fulfill their academic potential. We are absolutely honored to be able to do this for our local communities.”According to Brooking Industries, multiple grants for Law Enforcement and First Responder Dependants will be issued yearly:· One award of $10,000 will be given (paid once) to the best video· Four awards of $500 will be given (paid once) to the four runner-up videosStudents awarded a scholarship must use the grant for room and board, tuition, library fees, textbooks, and related institution-imposed fees. Funds will be distributed directly to the institute of higher learning.The deadline to apply is March 1st, with winners being notified by mid-March.For more information about application requirements, selection criteria, and to apply for the company’s scholarship, please visit https://www.brookingindustries.com/scholarship About Brooking IndustriesSince 1997, Brooking has provided professional-grade, durable emergency vehicle products that enable effective Law Enforcement and Commercial operations. Their product lines include LED lightbars, warning & directional lighting, deck & dash lighting, perimeter & hideaway lighting, scene lighting, sirens & speakers, controllers and installer accessories. They provide a no-hassle warranty on components that protects agencies longer than other US manufacturers.