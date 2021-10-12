Ramzi Najjar Publishes his new book - The Ultimate Human Secrets

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, October 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In 2020, a thought-provoking book unveiled the great mystery of our existence and the universe we live in—The YOU beyond you—and, the subsequent year, Ramzi Najjar followed it with another book that became a pillar of our human psyche that explains the dynamics of our existence.

Life has kept us preoccupied with many hardships, problems, and inconveniences, to such an extent that our only escape to release the pressure build-up is with preset fictitious programming offered by the media.

Portions of our Ultimate Human Secrets have been found in our conducts, in philosophical theories, in religions, and in many biological and scientific theories throughout our Existence.

For the first time, all pieces of these Ultimate Secrets come together in an incredible book that will be life-transforming for all who read it and experience it.

In —The Ultimate Human Secrets— you’ll learn how to use real-life subtleties in every aspect of your existence and bind reality in your favor to attract positivity, health, happiness, and wealth in every interaction you have in the world. You’ll begin to understand the hidden, unlimited power within you and understand how to use it in every aspect of your life.

The book contains wisdom based on scientific and biological theories that if you understand how to use them, you will achieve health, wealth, and happiness. By applying the knowledge of the book, you will reach an elevated state of being and be able to overcome sickness, acquire massive wealth, surmount obstacles, and achieve what many would regard as unattainable.

