Parent's Choice Rice Baby Cereal Recalled

The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) is advising consumers that Maple Island Inc. is recalling three lots of the Parent's Choice Rice Baby Cereal that it manufactures for Walmart. This baby cereal was sold online and at Walmart locations nationwide, including Walmart locations in Rhode Island.

The three Parent's Choice Rice Baby Cereal 8 oz lots being recalled were sold after April 5, 2021.

- Lot 21083 with UPC Code #00681131082907 with a best if used by date of JUN 24 2022. - Lot 21084 with UPC Code #00681131082907 with a best if used by date of JUN 25 2022 - Lot 21242 with UPC Code #00681131082907 with a best if used by date of NOV 30 2022

The best if used by date and product numbers can be found in the bottom left corner on the back of the Parent's Choice Rice Baby Cereal packaging.

The recall is a result of a routine sampling program by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) which found that a sample from three production lots of Parent's Choice Rice Baby Cereal tested above the guidance for naturally occurring inorganic arsenic.

No illnesses related to the product lots have been reported to date and no other production lots or Parent's Choice products are affected by this recall.