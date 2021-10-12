Submit Release
UNPOL Trains 80 Community Policing Focal Points in Torit on Human Rights, International Humanitarian Law

Eighty members of the Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC) as well as traditional leaders have been trained on human rights and international humanitarian law in Torit, Eastern Equatoria state.

Protection of women and children as well as addressing conflict-related sexual violence were among key sessions delivered to participants during the three-day sensitization workshop.

“The challenge we encounter in monitoring security in residential areas is movement of children at nighttime,” said Aisha Willy Agany, a female chief from the Ilangi residential area located in Torit. “I appreciate the contribution of female PCRC members who assist women and children at the grassroots with their personal security and protection.”

The workshop, which was organized by the South Sudan National Police Service and supported by United Nations Police (UNPOL), introduced participants to their obligations contained in international legal frameworks, such as respect for human rights and other laws.

“The work of the PCRC focal points is vital and helps police detect and control criminal activities,” said Brigadier Gasmiro Gaitano Okomos, the deputy Police Commissioner in Eastern Equatoria. “Since the formation of these committees in several locations across the state, the police service has found it easier to coordinate its activities and track criminals.”

For his part, UNPOL officer Tashi Phuntsho said the training was timely and a necessary tool to guide PCRC focal persons in developing their skills to report suspicions to prevent crimes.

“We have empowered them to know their rights and they, in turn, will educate their communities to respect human rights. By doing so, it helps create a peaceful environment in the community,” stated Police Adviser Phuntsho.  

The Police Community Relations Committee was established a few years ago, with the aim of assisting the public and other law enforcement agencies to prevent and fight crime.

