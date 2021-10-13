Submit Release
Growing Prevalence of Skin Diseases to Drive the Demand for Disinfectant Baby Wipes Across the Globe

Baby Wipes Market

The global baby wipes market to expand at a steady CAGR of around 4% over the decade And market value for the year 2020 at approximately US$ 4.5 Bn.

ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A recent study by Fact.MR on the baby wipes market offers a 10-year forecast for 2021 to 2031. The study analyzes crucial trends that are currently determining the growth of the market. This report explicates on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players along with key stakeholders as well as emerging players associated with the development of baby wipes.

Increasing demand for baby wipes has also been met with rise in the supply of counterfeit products. These counterfeit products are usually cheaper and utilize chemicals that can be harmful for infants, so as to reduce cost and increase profits via sales in quantity. Demand for affordable baby wipes is expected to see major increase as the use of wipes becomes more mainstream for infant hygiene

Click Here To get a Sample Report (Including Full TOC, Table & Figures): https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=116

Key Insights Covered in Baby Wipes Industry Survey:

• Baby Wipes Demand from 2016 to 2020
• Baby Wipes Market Size in 2021
• Production Capacity Analysis of Prominent Baby Wipe Manufacturers
• Major Factors Shaping Baby Wipes Market Growth
• Segmentation Analysis of Baby Wipes Industry
• Competition Mapping for Key Players in Baby Wipes Market
• Baby Wipes Market Growth through 2031
• Analysis of Direct and Indirect Sales of Baby Wipes
• Baby Wipes Industry Share 2021
• Baby Wipes Distribution Channel Analysis
• COVID-19 Impact Evaluation on Baby Wipes Industry
• Detailed Study of Key Strategies to Promote Sales of Baby Wipes

Competition Landscape

Key companies manufacturing baby wipes are focusing on developing sustainable and environment-friendly products to cash in on the revenue potential that the market has to offer.

Market players are looking to accomplish this by adopting different sales and marketing strategies, and through mergers and collaborations.

• Niki’s Natural Wipes an Australian firm who launched 100% natural wipes with Manuka honey, which is a first for the world. The product was initially available to Australian and New Zealand consumers only, and now the product has been made available for the U.S. consumers as well.

• In the first quarter of 2021, world’s purest baby wipes by the brand WaterWipes were introduced in India. The purity of wipes has been globally recognized and its entry in the Indian market is sure to push the competition to adopt innovative products and strategies to market their products.

• Unicharm Corporation had announced its plan to launch Mamy Poko Premium Baby Wipes which has been certified STANDARD100 by “OEKO-TEX®. Unicharm is expecting to strengthen its presence in the region and expecting to rake in good sales citing the safety and environmental standards the product has to offer.

Need More information about Report Methodology? Click here https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=116

Segmentation of Baby Wipes Industry Research

By Product Type:

• Wet Baby Wipes
• Dry Baby Wipes

By Material Type:

• Microfiber Baby Wipes
• Cotton Terry Baby Wipes
• Cotton Flannel Wipes
• Bamboo Velour Wipes

By Distribution Channel:

• Modern Trade Sales of Baby Wipes
• Drug Store Sales of Baby Wipes
• Convenience Store Sales of Baby Wipes
• e-Commerce Sales of Baby Wipes
• Other Retail Format Sales

By Technology Used:

• Airlaid Baby Wipes
• Spunlace Baby Wipes
• Wetlaid Baby Wipes

Major factors driving the global baby wipes market include improved functionality of these wipes. The convenience in the use of baby wipes is improved if highly absorbent materials that facilitate easy cleaning are employed in the manufacture.

Environmental concerns is a major restraint for the market. Raw materials that are used to manufacture baby wipes include polymers and plastics, which are either non-biodegradable or requiring a lot of time and efforts to degrade.

Therefore, these area major threat to the environment. On the other hand, rising demand from developing countries of Asia Pacific and the Middle East is a major growth opportunity for the global baby wipes market.

Rising awareness about the benefits of baby wipes coupled with rapid urbanization in these regions is resulting in rapid increase in demand for baby wipes in Asia Pacific and the Middle East.

To get all-in insights on the regional landscape of the Baby wipes Market, buy now:- https://www.factmr.com/checkout/116

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

• The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global baby wipes market.
• The report outlines current and future trends to assess overall market attractiveness.
• Porters Five Forces model illustrates the potency of the buyers & suppliers participating in the market.
• Quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations are also provided to showcase the financial caliber of the market
• The report provides information regarding key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

