Acuity partners with Agile GRC Solutions and joins US National Cybersecurity Awareness Month campaign

Acuity Risk Management is pleased to announce partnering with US-based Agile GRC Solutions, and joins this year's US Cybersecurity Awareness Month campaign.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Acuity Risk Management is pleased to announce a new partnership with United States based Agile GRC Solutions. Agile GRC focuses on automating risk management via governance, risk and compliance (GRC) solutions, whereas Acuity’s award-winning platform, STREAM Integrated Risk Manager, is a fresh and innovative alternative to legacy GRC tools, allowing organizations to centralize, automate and more accurately report on their risk management strategies.
Simon Marvell, CEO and Co-Founder of Acuity, said: “We are delighted to partner with Agile GRC and look forward to helping US organizations better manage their risk and compliance. The vast combined expertise between Acuity and our new partner provides a great opportunity to support this region where mounting regulatory pressure and increasingly complex management frameworks make it tricky to not let things slip through the cracks. An Integrated Risk Management strategy can provide the necessary clarity to risk that US organizations require to stay protected.”
Effective risk management strategies are a crucial part of any organization’s attempt to being cyber resilient in today’s complex environment where attacks and data breaches are commonplace. Every year in October, the Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) and the National Cyber Security Alliance (NCSA) run a campaign for cybersecurity awareness, with an overarching theme of “Do Your Part. #BeCyberSmart”, encouraging “individuals and organizations to own their role in protecting their part of cyberspace, stressing personal accountability and the importance of taking proactive steps to enhance cybersecurity”.
‘Be Cyber Smart’ is also the theme for the first week of the campaign, followed by ‘Fight the Phish!’, ‘Explore. Experience. Share. (Cybersecurity Career Awareness Week)’, and ‘Cybersecurity First’. Acuity will be collaborating closely with Agile GRC as well as existing customers to contribute to this important campaign and help US-based organizations #BeCyberSmart through an integrated, risk-based approach to cybersecurity.
Rich Gearity, CEO and Founder of Agile GRC Solutions, said: “After an exhaustive search of multiple potential GRC product partners, we chose Acuity because its core STREAM offering addresses all the major GRC pillars while providing the scalability needed to address the unique regulatory requirements for all industry verticals. Acuity was born and developed in a stringent regulatory environment and Agile GRC could not be more excited to support the North American region for Acuity”.
“With Agile GRC’s deep bench of trusted GRC advisors, GRC technical architects, and ability to stand up Point Solutions, combined with Acuity’s robust GRC use cases we see this as an end-to-end partnership for the North American market”.
