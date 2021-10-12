Quantum Computing for Enterprise Market future opportunity , Potential Applications , share, and Forecast 2021-2028

Quantum Computing for Enterprise Market Size – USD 195.9 Million in 2019, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 47.3%

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, October 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global quantum computing for enterprise market is forecast to reach a market size of USD 3,907.4 Million by 2027, and register a steady revenue growth rate, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research.

This report on the global Quantum Computing for Enterprise Market gives a thorough study that is primarily focused on top players and their business stratagem, geographical extent, market segments, competitive landscape, manufacturing, and pricing and cost structures. Each section of the research study is explicitly prepared to explore crucial fragments of the global Quantum Computing for Enterprise Market. For instance, the market dynamics section in the report gives an in-depth analysis of the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities in the global Quantum Computing for Enterprise Market.

Key Companies in the market include: Google LLC, Baidu, Inc., Rigetti & Co, Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Intel Corporation, Alibaba Group Holding Limited, Accenture plc, AT&T Inc., and Atos SE.

Key Highlights of Report

Hardware segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue expansion at a CAGR of 47.5% during the forecast period. This high growth rate can be attributed to rising usage of qubits in quantum computing to program and manage qubits; an optimized hardware approach with significant standard hardware is necessary.

The cloud-based quantum computing segment is projected to account for largest market share over the forecast period due to growing use of cloud-based quantum computing for new drug discovery, risk management, supply chain optimization, and financial trading.

In terms of revenue contribution to the global quantum computing enterprise industry market, the simulation segment is projected to lead during the forecast period as a result of increasing application of quantum computing simulation for electric battery production and for the identification of chemical compounds.

Report Objectives

Extensively profile top players of the global Quantum Computing for Enterprise Market and showing how they compete in the industry.

Study manufacturing processes and the costs, product pricing, and various trends associated with them.

Analyze the performance of different regions and countries in the global Quantum Computing for Enterprise Market.

Examine the size of the global Quantum Computing for Enterprise Market based on the parameters of value and volume.

Accurately calculate the market shares, consumption, and other essential aspects of different segments of the global Quantum Computing for Enterprise Market.

Explore the underlying dynamics of the global Quantum Computing for Enterprise Market.

Highlight significant trends of the global Quantum Computing for Enterprise Market based on factors including, production, revenue, and sales.

Forecast the market size and share of all segments and regions in the global landscape.

Competitive Landscape:

The report also sheds light on the market players in the global Quantum Computing for Enterprise Market with important details about each market player such as its global position, financial standing, production and manufacturing capacity, license agreement, and business expansion plans. The key players in the market are adopting various strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, product launches, partnerships, collaborations and brand promotions to retain their market position and enhance their product base.

Key questions addressed in the report:

What are the key factors driving the global Quantum Computing for Enterprise Market ?

Who are the key manufacturers in this market space?

Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of this market?

What are the market opportunities and risks affecting the performance of the vendors in the global Quantum Computing for Enterprise Market ?

The primary aim of the report is to offer precise information to the readers and investor and help them invest after understanding the market dynamics at glance. The report offers in depth information about the competitive landscape of the global Quantum Computing for Enterprise Market with extensive profiling of each market player with its global position, financial standing, business expansion plans, and license agreement.

Regional Analysis of the Quantum Computing for Enterprise Market:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Emergen Research has segmented the global quantum computing for enterprise market on the basis of component, deployment, application, end-use, and region.

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2027)

Software

Hardware

Input/Output Subsystem

Dilution Refrigerator

Quantum Processing Unit

Service

Support & Maintenance

Consulting

Training

Others

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2027)

Cloud-based Quantum Computing

Hybrid Quantum Computing

On-premises Quantum Computing

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2027)

Simulation

Machine Learning

Optimization

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2027)

Aerospace

Agriculture

Automotive

Energy

Finance

Gaming

Healthcare

Information Technology

Investment

Life Science

Logistics

Manufacturing

Oil& Gas

Telecommunication

Transportation

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Quantum Computing for Enterprise Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Quantum Computing for Enterprise Market Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Increasing demand for quantum computing simulation for drug discovery and to identify new chemical compound

4.2.2.2. Growing demand for simultaneous calculation of vast volume of data

4.2.2.3. Rising need to accelerate the learning process of artificial intelligence (AI)

4.2.2.4. Increasing need for optimal solution to improve business value

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. High cost of quantum computing solutions

4.2.3.2. Concern of breaking public-key encryption

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Quantum Computing for Enterprise Market By Component Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

Chapter 6. Quantum Computing for Enterprise Market By Deployment Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

Chapter 7. Quantum Computing for Enterprise Market By Application Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)

Continued…

