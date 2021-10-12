Middle East Modularization Market Expected to Reach $0.74 Billion by 2028

Technological advancement in modularization products is anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the Middle East modularization market

The Middle East modularization market size is expected to reach $0.74 billion by 2028, from $0.49 billion in 2020, and registering a CAGR of 5.3% from 2021 to 2028. In 2020, South Arabia country dominated the Middle East modularization market, in terms of revenue, accounting for around 28.10% share of the Middle East modularization market.Increase in drilling and exploration activities for oil in the Middle East countries such as Qatar, Kuwait, and others is expected to cater to the growth of the market. In addition, rise in use of piping spools, pipe racks, and skids in end users such as petroleum and transport is anticipated to garner the growth of the Middle East modularization market.

Middle East Modularization Market Competitive Analysis:

Leading market players in global Middle East Modularization Market include:
Fluor Corporation
SHV Holdings N.V. (Mammoet)
Arabian International Company for Steel Structures
Larsen & Toubro Limited (L & T Piping Center)
ENKA INSAAT VE SANAYI (CIMTAS PIPE FABRICATION AND TRADING CO. LTD.)
YENA ENGINEERING B.V.
PROSAIC STEEL AND ALLOYS
Metal Forge India
ChelPipe Group
Honeywell International Inc (Honeywell UOP)

These players have implemented various strategies such as expansions, mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, new product launches, and collaborations to strengthen their position in the industry.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS
This study contains analytical representation of the Middle East Modularization Market trends with present trends and forthcoming estimations to portray the imminent investment pockets.
The report provides overall potential to understand the lucrative trends to gain a stronger base in the Middle East Modularization Market.
The Middle East Modularization Market analysis report offers statistics based on key determinants along with a thorough impact analysis.
The present market forecast is quantitatively examined from 2021 to 2028 to target the financial capability.
Porter's five forces analysis demonstrates the strength of the consumers and suppliers in the industry.

Middle East Modularization Market Segmentation:

The report provides an in-depth segmentation of the global Middle East Modularization Market. The major segments in the report are examined on the basis of product, type, end user, and regions.

By Service
Prefabricated Pipes (Spools)
Process and Fabrication
Process and Pipe Rack Modules
Others

By End User Industry
Oil & Gas
Mining & Metallurgy
Petrochemicals & Chemicals
Power
Others

Middle East Modularization Market Regional Analysis:

The market is studied across different regions including North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, and Colombia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa).

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED IN THE REPORT:
Q1. At what CAGR will the Middle East Modularization Market is expected to expand in between 2021 - 2028?
Q2. What will be the revenue of Global industry by the end of 2028?
Q3. How can I get sample report for Middle East Modularization Market?
Q4. Which factors drive the growth of the global industry?
Q5. Who are the leading players in Middle East Modularization Market?
Q6. How can I get company profiles of top ten players of Global Market?
Q7. What are the segments of Middle East Modularization Market?
Q8. What are the major growth strategies of Middle East Modularization Market Players?
Q9. By product, which segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR during 2021 - 2028?
Q10. By Region, which segment dominated in 2020 and would maintain the lead over the forecast period?