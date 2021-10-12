Hybrid Devices Market Report 2021-26, Industry Analysis, Share, Size, Trends and Forecast
EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “Hybrid Devices Market Size: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026“, The global hybrid devices market reached a value of US$ XX Billion in 2020 and expects the market to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.
Hybrid devices are a set of gadgets that exhibit similar functionalities and properties as that of tablets and laptops. They can be differentiated intodetachable and convertible hybrid devices. Between these, detachable systems can disengage keyboards to be operated like tablets, whereas convertible systemscan transform into a tablet through the rotation, sliding or folding of the keyboard. Hybrid devices involveadditional processors, sensors and storage for operationand cloud management.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
Hybrid Devices Market Trends:
The global hybrid devices market is majorly being driven by rapid growth in the information technology (IT) sector. Moreover, the escalatingdemand for effective, user-friendly, agile, and scalable computing solutions and improved business mobility is creating a positive outlook for the market. The rising adoption of the work-from-home model has led to the emerging need for effortless touch input for browsing, examining, and presenting files and dataacross organizations, which is contributing to the market growth. Expediting activities conducted by research and development (R&D) departments are further creating a positive outlook in the market.
Global Hybrid Devices Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Acer Inc., ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., FUJITSU Limited, HP Development Company L.P, Lenovo Group Limited, LG Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd and Toshiba Corporation.
The report has segmented the market on the basis on type, screen size and end user.
Breakup by Type:
Convertible Hybrid Devices
Detachable Hybrid Devices
Breakup by Screen Size:
Less than 12 Inches
12 Inches to 15 Inches
Greater than 15 Inches
Breakup by End User:
Personal Use
Educational Institutions
Healthcare
IT and Telecom
Retail
Others
Breakup by Region:
North America: (United States, Canada)
Asia Pacific: (China, Japan,India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)
Europe: (Germany, France,United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)
Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
Middle East and Africa
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021- 2026)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
