Avionica Announces Revolutionary and Innovative New miniAID Product

Our customers have been asking us to develop a product that minimizes their total cost of ownership. We’ve focused on providing unparalleled value for the capabilities while using design thinking.”MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, October 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Avionica, LLC., one of the world’s leading providers of connected aircraft solutions for powering secure data and communications for the aviation industry, announces its latest product innovation, the miniAID™ during the National Business Aviation Association Convention in Las Vegas, Nevada.
— Ed Gorman, VP of Engineering
Operators around the world have been asking for a cost-effective Aircraft Interface Device (AID) to connect their flight crew Electronic Flight Bags (EFB) to their aircraft. Avionica responded to this demand with the development of the miniAID™.
Capitalizing on our long history of success in developing and manufacturing innovative miniaturized data collection and communication avionics, the miniAID builds on the success of our miniQAR and avCM products. The result delivers a compact, lightweight avionics interface device. “Our customers have been asking us to develop a product that minimizes their total cost of ownership”, said Ed Gorman, VP of Engineering. “We’ve focused on providing unparalleled value for the capabilities while using Design Thinking to almost eliminate the installation costs,” Gorman added.
The miniAID provides a service for timely, wireless delivery of the aircraft data needed to optimize their operations. For most current operators of the miniQAR, it is a straightforward plug-and-play replacement. Otherwise, the installation costs have been kept to a bare minimum and with only four wires, the setup is easy.
An AID connects and gathers aircraft flight data while protecting the aircraft from interference or harm. The miniAID provides for either 802.11 a/b/g/n secure wireless or wired connectivity to the EFB. This, along with the integrated GPS receiver, allows the operator to use and display their own ship position in their EFB applications. This is in addition to providing the aircraft operator data communications with cellular gate links for the transmission of flight operations and maintenance quality assurance data.
Avionica is unveiling this innovative product during the NBAA this week. For more information and if you are attending the NBAA, please stop by Booth 2835 to experience the product in person and discuss solutions with our team.
About Avionica
Headquartered in Miami for 30 years and privately held, Avionica is a world leader in aircraft data collection and data transmission products and services. Avionica designs and produces innovative, safety-qualified, state-of-the-art solutions that are revolutionizing air transportation. Avionica manufactures innovative, miniaturized aircraft data collection and wireless data transmission equipment. More than 9,000 of Avionica’s Quick Access Recorders (QAR) have been delivered around the world, with Supplemental Type Certification (STC) earned on more than 300 models, including air transport, business, and general aviation aircraft. For more information, visit www.avionica.com. Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.
