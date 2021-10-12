United States Busbar Market Price Trends 2020: Industry Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast Till 2025
EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “United States Busbar Market Size: Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the united states busbar market is currently witnessing moderate growth and is expected to continue its moderate growth during the forecast period (2020-2025).
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
A busbar is a strip of a conductor material that acts as a medium to distribute power in a system. It is manufactured from metals such as aluminum, copper, bronze, or other alloys. Busbar offers high conductivity and low energy loss during transmission. It is also capable of ensuring a high-temperature environment, dissipating heat, and exceptional mechanical strength. It is supported by insulators that connect the electrical loads and power supply in an integrated electrical network. Busbar is fully or partially insulated for protection and finds application in switchgear, switch panels, panel boards, and busway enclosures. Therefore, it is used across any establishment that involves the consumption of electric energy.
The United States busbar market is primarily driven by the growing energy consumption due to rapid urbanization and industrialization. Busbars are increasingly preferred over cables as they are energy efficient and can carry a substantial amount of electric current over a relatively shorter distance. The cost and operational benefits associated with busbars are also propelling the market growth. In recent times, the US government is extensively investing in smart cities, green cities, and power sector reforms, resulting in the upgradation of transmission and distribution (T&D) networks. Besides this, the integration of wind power technology and the growing adoption of energy-efficient products and systems are expected to fuel the market growth in the upcoming years.
United States Busbar Market 2020-2025 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the united states busbar market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Key Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented the united states busbar market on the basis of power rating, conductor, end user, industry and region.
Breakup by Power Rating:
High
Medium
Low
Breakup by Conductor:
Copper
Aluminium
Breakup by End User:
Industrial
Commercial
Residential
Utilities
Breakup by Industry:
Chemicals and Petroleum
Metals and Mining
Manufacturing
Others
Breakup by Region:
Northeast
Midwest
South
West
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2014-2019)
Market Outlook (2020-2025)
Industry Trends
Market Drivers and Success Factors
The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
Value Chain Analysis
Structure of the Global Market
Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
Elena Anderson
