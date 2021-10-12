Submit Release
News Search

There were 662 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,929 in the last 365 days.

TECNO CAMON 17 to launch the all-new Android 12 through its upcoming HiOS 8.5

With the public release of the much anticipated Android 12, the TECNO CAMON 17 will be amongst the first few phones to deploy the major update. The update will overhaul a number of major aspects, including software infrastructure, security and privacy, connectivity, user experience, gaming and more.

Android 12 will be deployed on TECNO’s upcoming HiOS 8.5 for CAMON 17 and PHANTOM X, which millions of users will enjoy shortly. 

Stephen Ha, general manager of TECNO said: “ TECNO has always been committed to providing users in emerging markets with cutting-edge technologies synchronized with industry trends and continuously optimizing the experience of using our devices. We are excited about Android 12’s updates, which bring a more convenient and personalized experience to consumers ranging from a newUI design to comprehensive security and privacy protection upgrades.”

TECNO CAMON 17 has enjoyed high consumer demand ever since its inception. It is the digital generation’s choice of phone for taking selfies, thanks to its  48MP selfie camera  capturing the beautiful details with an added professional finish.  The embedded AI technology can elevate selfie through accurate algorithms which can identify features based on gender and adjust the environment light to make the user front and centre of the shot. The wide selection of user-friendly tools help users personalize the images they want to portray.  Armed with 5000mAh battery, 6GB+128GB of memory storage, 90Hz high refreshing rate at 6.6 inch FHD Screen, CAMON 17 is a dependable companion of many across the world, and the Android 12 update will definitely be a welcome addition.

The customized HiOS8.5 will be launched simultaneously on CAMON 17 with the update of Android 12.By the end of this year, global users of CAMON 17 will all receive a push on the Android 12 version upgrade.  

Based on the new Android 12, HiOS 8.5 will  be redesigned to feel more responsive and intuitive for users, who will be able to experience more unified themes across apps and even devices. For example, widgets will appear more rounded and accessible in Android 12, so that users can retrieve information with ease.

Regards to privacy protection, HiOS is also further optimized. The Za-Hooc security concept, which integrates software and hardware, was newly launched last year and attracted a lot of attention among fans. Newly adapted clipboard notifications and approximate locations with Android are worth looking forward to.

Last but not the least,on HiOS8.5, functions related to game performance will be further optimized, and the barrage features and call rejections that have always been users' attention will also continue to be optimized. All of these means HiOS 8.5 will be  far more than expectation.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of TECNO Mobile.

About TECNO: TECNO is a premium smartphone and AIoT devices brand from TRANSSION Holdings. With “Stop At Nothing” as its brand essence, TECNO is committed to unlocking the best contemporary technologies for progressive individuals across global emerging markets, giving them elegantly designed intelligent products that inspires consumers to uncover a world of possibilities. TECNO understands the needs of consumers from different markets and provides them with localized innovations and design breakthroughs demonstrated through their mastery of serving consumers who are “young at heart” and never stops pursuing excellence. TECNO’s portfolio spans across smartphones, tablets, smart wearables and AIoT devices made for consumers in over 70 emerging markets world-wide. TECNO is also the Official Partner of Manchester City, Premier League Champions 2020-21. For more information, please visit: www.TECNO-mobile.com.

You just read:

TECNO CAMON 17 to launch the all-new Android 12 through its upcoming HiOS 8.5

Distribution channels: Telecommunications, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.