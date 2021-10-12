Mobile Commerce Market Size 2021: Global Industry Trends, Report, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast Till 2026
Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global mobile commerce market to grow at a CAGR of around 34% during 2021-2026.SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Mobile Commerce Market Size: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global mobile commerce market exhibited robust growth during 2015-2020. Mobile commerce or m-commerce refers to the buying and selling of goods and services through the use of wireless electronic devices such as smartphones, tablets, and hand-held computers. It is a subset of electronic commerce that enables users to access online shopping platforms without using desktop computers. M-commerce platforms offer in-app purchasing, mobile banking, virtual marketplaces by using various mobile applications, like Apple Pay, Android Pay, and Samsung Pay. It also allows firms and individuals to conduct their business over the internet.
The global mobile commerce market is primarily driven by the growing penetration of internet- enabled devices such as smartphones and tablets. Besides this, m-commerce offers various benefits, such as reducing the overhead costs and increasing transactional efficiency by eliminating the need for physical presence and intermediaries. Furthermore, M-commerce is also increasingly gaining traction across the globe with the onset of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) as governments of several countries are undertaking initiatives to promote digital or cashless payment methods. Furthermore, the advancements in mobile technology and the rising awareness for mobile applications and services are expected to fuel market growth in the upcoming years. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global mobile commerce market to grow at a CAGR of around 34% during 2021-2026.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
com Inc
Apple Inc.
ASOS
eBay
Ericsson Inc.
Gemalto
IBM
Mastercard Inc.
Mopay
Netflix
PayPal
SAP
Visa
Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Transaction Type:
M-Retailing
M-Ticketing
M-Billing
Others
Breakup by Payment Mode:
Near Field Communication (NFC)
Premium SMS
Wireless Application Protocol (WAP)
Others
Breakup by Type of User:
Smart Device Users
Feature Phone Users
Breakup by Region:
North America (United States, Canada)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021-2026)
Market Trends
Market Drivers and Success Factors
The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
Value Chain Analysis
Structure of the Global Market
Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
