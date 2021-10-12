Projector1 Just Released 2021 New Projector Calculator
EINPresswire.com/ -- Recently, Projector1, a website focusing on projectors, has developed a new projector calculator for users.
For many projector beginners, it is difficult and tedious to get proper throw distance. They have to carry the projector and keep walking around to find a proper position. Now, the projector calculator of Projector1 can help users to solve these problems.
The online calculator has an elegant UI and vivid illustrations. Projector users just need to fill in any one blank, they can get throw distance, screen size, and best viewing distance in seconds.
Features of the Projector Calculator
Feature 1: Given Screen Size, and calculate Throw Distance.
By selecting Throw Ratio in the first blank and filling Screen Size in the second blank, Throw Distance appears by clicking the Calculate button.
For example, the throw ratio of Dangbei X3 is 1.2:1, if the desired screen is 100 inches, they can calculate throw distance using the calculator and the result is 266.58 cm.
Feature 2: Given Throw Distance, and calculate the Screen Size.
By selecting Throw Ratio and filling in Throw Distance, Screen Size is calculated by clicking the Calculate button.
For example, the throw ratio of an Epson projector is 1.3:1, the projector is 200 cm away from the screen, users can calculate the screen size using the calculator and the result is 69.25 inches.
Feature 3: Recommended viewing distance.
By selecting Throw Ratio and filling in any one blank of the calculator, the best Viewing Distance can be calculated.
When going to the cinema, people tend to pick the best movie seats, and so does the projector.
Projector beginners can quickly get the meaning of all related terms by means of the dynamic illustration and literal explanation around the projector calculator.
See this calculator on their official website.
Official website:
https://www.projector1.com/projectorcalculator/
Jason Liu
For many projector beginners, it is difficult and tedious to get proper throw distance. They have to carry the projector and keep walking around to find a proper position. Now, the projector calculator of Projector1 can help users to solve these problems.
The online calculator has an elegant UI and vivid illustrations. Projector users just need to fill in any one blank, they can get throw distance, screen size, and best viewing distance in seconds.
Features of the Projector Calculator
Feature 1: Given Screen Size, and calculate Throw Distance.
By selecting Throw Ratio in the first blank and filling Screen Size in the second blank, Throw Distance appears by clicking the Calculate button.
For example, the throw ratio of Dangbei X3 is 1.2:1, if the desired screen is 100 inches, they can calculate throw distance using the calculator and the result is 266.58 cm.
Feature 2: Given Throw Distance, and calculate the Screen Size.
By selecting Throw Ratio and filling in Throw Distance, Screen Size is calculated by clicking the Calculate button.
For example, the throw ratio of an Epson projector is 1.3:1, the projector is 200 cm away from the screen, users can calculate the screen size using the calculator and the result is 69.25 inches.
Feature 3: Recommended viewing distance.
By selecting Throw Ratio and filling in any one blank of the calculator, the best Viewing Distance can be calculated.
When going to the cinema, people tend to pick the best movie seats, and so does the projector.
Projector beginners can quickly get the meaning of all related terms by means of the dynamic illustration and literal explanation around the projector calculator.
See this calculator on their official website.
Official website:
https://www.projector1.com/projectorcalculator/
Jason Liu
Projector1 Technology Co., Ltd
+1 626-206-6017
email us here