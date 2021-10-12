Laboratory Automation Systems Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Demand, Growth and Forecast 2028

Emergen Research Logo

SUREY, CANADA, UNITED KINGDOM, October 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global laboratory automation systems market is expected to reach a market size of USD 6.39 Billion in 2028 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research.

Emergen Research has recently published a new market intelligence report on the global Laboratory Automation Systems market that spans over 200+ pages and offers a comprehensive overview of the Laboratory Automation Systems market inclusive of value chain analysis, historical and current Laboratory Automation Systems market size data, market growth, Laboratory Automation Systems market opportunities, and technological advancements in the market. The report has studied the industry vertical thoroughly to help the stakeholders and clients in formulating strategic business expansion plans and capitalize on emerging lucrative opportunities in the forecast period. The report also discusses the key companies operating in the market and provides insights into their business expansion plans and strategic collaborations.

The research takes a closer look at prominent factors driving the growth rate of the prominent product categories across major geography. Furthermore, the study covers a lot of the sales, gross margin, consumption capacity, spending power and customer preference across various countries. The report offers clear indications how the Laboratory Automation Systems market is expected to witness numerous exciting opportunities in the years to come. Critical aspects including the growing requirement, demand and supply status, customer preference, distribution channels and others are presented through resources such as charts, tables, and infographics.

Key questions answered in the report

What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

Which segment is currently leading the market?

In which region will the market find its highest growth?

Which players will take the lead in the market?

What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?

The market in Europe accounted for second-largest revenue share of 25.2% in 2020. Key driving factors include rising focus on laboratory research and increasing funding by investors and international organizations.

Key players operating in the market are Tecan Group., PerkinElmer, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Agilent Technologies, Danaher Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, QIAGEN N.V., Siemens Healthineers, Eppendorf AG, bioMérieux, and Abbott.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the laboratory automation systems market based on product, application, end-use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2020–-2028)

Robotic Arm

Microplate Readers

Automated Workstation

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2020–-2028)

Drug Discovery

Clinical Diagnostics

Microbiology

Genomics

Proteomics

End-Use Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2020–-2028)

Biotechnology

Pharmaceutical

Diagnostics lab

Forensics

Others

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Chile etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia etc.)

The report relies on advanced primary and secondary research methodologies to assess information. The data for the study is gathered from reliable and trustworthy sources, ensuring the authenticity and accuracy of the research study. We also employ qualitative and quantitative analysis to deliver a comprehensive and all-encompassing research study on the global Laboratory Automation Systems market. The report also comprises of SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces Model analysis, to offer the reader with a complete and all-inclusive study of crucial segments of the global Laboratory Automation Systems market.

Report Objectives

Examine the size of the global Laboratory Automation Systems market based on the parameters of value and volume.

Accurately calculate the market shares, consumption, and other essential aspects of different segments of the global Laboratory Automation Systems market.

Explore the underlying dynamics of the global Laboratory Automation Systems market.

Highlight significant trends of the global Laboratory Automation Systems market based on factors including, production, revenue, and sales.

Extensively profile top players of the global Laboratory Automation Systems market and showing how they compete in the industry.

Study manufacturing processes and the costs, product pricing, and various trends associated with them.

Analyze the performance of different regions and countries in the global Laboratory Automation Systems market.

Forecast the market size and share of all segments and regions in the global landscape.

