IoT Security Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast 2028

SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, October 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global IoT security market is expected to reach a market size of USD 88.09 Billion by 2028 and register a high revenue CAGR, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research.

The report offers details about crucial aspects of the industry along with current and expected market trends throughout the forecast period. The report also offers precise information about market size, IoT Security market revenue growth, restraints, key factors, limitations and challenges and other market elements. The report is pictorially represented using various graphs, tables, charts, figures to help users understand IoT Security market scenario.

The data is obtained through extensive research and is verified by experts and professionals in the industry.

Key questions answered in the report

What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

Which segment is currently leading the market?

In which region will the market find its highest growth?

Which players will take the lead in the market?

What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?

Increasing adoption of IoT security solutions across various industries, including retail, healthcare, and logistics, and robust presence of international companies including Cisco Systems, Inc., Intel Corporation, and Broadcom Inc. in countries in North America are key factors expected to drive growth of the market in the region.

Key players in the market include International Business Machines Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Intel Corporation, Siemens AG, Infineon Technologies AG, Broadcom Inc., Fortinet Inc., Palo Alto Networks, Inc., Mocana Corporation, and Karamba Security Ltd.

Research Methodology

Data triangulation and market breakdown

Research assumptions Research data including primary and secondary data

Primary data includes breakdown of primaries and key industry insights

Secondary data includes key data from secondary sources

Emergen Research has segmented the global IoT security market on the basis of type, component, end-use, and region.

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Cloud Security

Network Security

Application Security

Endpoint Security

Others

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Services

Managed Services

Professional Services

Solutions

Encryption

Unified Threat Management

Analytics

Identity & Access Management

Data Loss Protection

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Retail

Manufacturing

Defense

Government

Consumer Electronics

Energy & Utilities

Logistics & Transportation

Others

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Chile etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia etc.)

The report relies on advanced primary and secondary research methodologies to assess information. The data for the study is gathered from reliable and trustworthy sources, ensuring the authenticity and accuracy of the research study. We also employ qualitative and quantitative analysis to deliver a comprehensive and all-encompassing research study on the global IoT Security market. The report also comprises of SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces Model analysis, to offer the reader with a complete and all-inclusive study of crucial segments of the global IoT Security market.

Report Objectives

Examine the size of the global IoT Security market based on the parameters of value and volume.

Accurately calculate the market shares, consumption, and other essential aspects of different segments of the global IoT Security market.

Explore the underlying dynamics of the global IoT Security market.

Highlight significant trends of the global IoT Security market based on factors including, production, revenue, and sales.

Extensively profile top players of the global IoT Security market and showing how they compete in the industry.

Study manufacturing processes and the costs, product pricing, and various trends associated with them.

Analyze the performance of different regions and countries in the global IoT Security market.

Forecast the market size and share of all segments and regions in the global landscape.

Table of Content

Chapter 1. IoT Security Market Methodology & Sources

1.1. IoT Security Market Definition

1.2. IoT Security Market Research Scope

1.3. IoT Security Market Methodology

1.4. IoT Security Market Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2020-2028

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. IoT Security Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. IoT Security Market Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Increasing number of malware and ransomware attacks

4.2.2.2. Growing safety issues on critical infrastructure

4.2.2.3. Rising data vulnerability in IoT networks

4.2.2.4. Increasing regulations for IoT security.

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. The high cost of IoT security solutions

4.2.3.2. Lack of awareness about IoT security solutions among end-users

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. IoT Security Market By Type Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)

Chapter 6. IoT Security Market By Component Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)

Chapter 7. IoT Security Market By End-use Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)

Chapter 8. IoT Security Market Regional Outlook

Continued…