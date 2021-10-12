Offshore Mooring Systems Market 2021-26: Size, Share, Trends, Demand and Future Scope
According to the latest report by IMARC Group, The global offshore mooring systems market to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% during 2021-2026.SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATE, October 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group “Offshore Mooring Systems Market: Global Industry Trends, Size, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026“, The global offshore mooring systems market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% during 2021-2026.
Offshore mooring systems refer to the equipment used for temporary or permanent berthing for ships, floating vessels, and structures, such as dry rocks, bridges, and piers. They comprise mooring anchors, lines, shackles, wires, chains, and connectors. Drag embedment, suction, vertical load, and driven pile are some commonly used anchors in the mooring system. They offer enhanced security for conducting exploration activities and operations in unfavorable climatic conditions. As a result, they are widely used in drillships, floating production storage and offloading (FPSO), tension leg, semi-submersible and spar platforms.
Market Trends:
The global offshore mooring systems market is primarily being driven by the rising demand for energy and clean electricity. Moreover, an increasing number of offshore oil and gas exploratory activities, especially in developing countries, are favoring the market growth. Offshore mooring systems are widely used for deep-sea operations and managing large vessels for re-fueling and moving cargo. Various technological advancements, such as the development of high-temperature gas hydrate basins for sustainable storage of clean hydrocarbon energy, are also providing a thrust to the market growth. Other factors, including the implementation of favorable government policies and the deployment of advanced mooring systems for commercial wind and hydro-energy farms, are anticipated to positively impact the market growth.
Breakup by Product Type:
Spread Mooring
Single Point Mooring
Dynamic Positioning
Tendons and Tension Mooring
Others
Breakup by Anchorage:
Drag Embedment Anchors
Suction Anchors
Vertical Load Anchors
Driven Pile
Others
Breakup by Application:
Tension Leg Platforms
Semi-Submersible Platforms
SPAR Platforms
FPSO
Drill Ships
Others
Market Breakup by Region:
North America (United States, Canada)
Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
Middle East and Africa
Competitive Landscape with Key Player:
Balltec Ltd.
Balmoral Comtec Ltd
Bluewater Energy Services B.V. (Aurelia Energy N.V.)
BW Offshore Limited
Delmar Systems Inc
Lamprell plc
Mampaey Offshore Industries B.V
MODEC Inc.
NOV Inc.
Offspring International Limited
SBM Offshore N.V.
