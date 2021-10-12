Woman-Founded App NeuraBoot Demonstrates The Positive Impacts of Technology with Mood Tracker for Emotional Wellness
Available for iOS and Android, NeuraBoot provides users a safe space to communicate their mental and emotional struggles to family and friends.
We created the app because we know firsthand how hard it can be to 'start the conversation.' NeuraBoot makes it easy to have incredibly impactful emotion sharing among loved ones.”BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Do you know how common anxiety disorders are in the United States? According to statistics, it affects 40 million adults across the country, 18 years old and older.
— Susanne Moore
While a normal human emotion, sadness could be a sign of depression--which is not only known to affect work, home, and social lives profoundly, it’s also the leading cause of disability worldwide.
The topic of moods and emotional wellness is more visible than ever. So why do so few people get receive the support they need?
This was the same question that Susanne Moore and her daughter Alex asked and wanted to do something to resolve.
“Over the last few years, I have learned that many who are close to me often struggled with sadness, anxiousness, or anger, which has been incapacitating for them. Often, they struggled silently and didn’t say anything until after the fact. I wished I had known, so I could’ve helped,” commented Moore.
It’s a sentiment shared by many. For Moore, it also created an opportunity to advocate for genuine support, especially because emotional wellness’s challenges and stigma greatly impacted her life.
As a mother and registered nurse, it proved difficult to support her teenage daughter experiencing anxiety and sadness. Although therapy and medications are proven to work, many individuals, especially teenagers, may initially be resistant to help. Over the years, Susanne learned from her daughter the best ways she could truly help, and from those lessons, the app NeuraBoot was born.
“None of us should ever have to assume that our loved ones will have the energy and courage to ask us for help in their time of greatest need. We, on the other hand, have every opportunity to help by making it easier for people we love to reach out to us when they need it most,” Moore added.
NeuraBoot embraces this vision. The platform, easily downloadable on both iOS and Android, provides users a safe space to communicate their mental and emotional struggles to family and friends to become more aware of needs that they can then support.
Having strong connections and a support system is a proven way to improve your emotional health and wellbeing. When users seek need support the most, they must receive it immediately. Downloading NeuraBoot provides that instant notification, in a way a user is comfortable sharing. essentially demonstrates to the user’s network that they are ready to take this critical sharing step to let loved ones know how they feel and that it’s okay to reach out. It breaks the ice and opens the door of communication when often it is far too hard for the sufferer to do so on their own.
Key features inside the app supply prompt, actionable steps that provide emotional support suggestions for users. For example, a mood tracker lets you log moods. A relationship-building and intimacy development feature makes it easy to connect with your support system. A progress chart enables you to track moods, feelings, and progress so you can easily present it to a counselor or therapist for discussion and intervention.
“[...] I moved out of my country to a new country. This in itself is hard enough; however, NeuraBoot has helped me be able to express my feelings with my family even when they are thousands of miles away. This makes them and I feel so much better because if I am having a bad day, I can go on and log in to my NeuraBoot, sending updates to my family [...]” shares Shannon L., an Au Pair in London who uses the app.
As a free app, NeuraBoot also reinforces the importance of advocating for resources that provide emotional support to be, and remain, accessible to many.
“We created the app because we know firsthand how hard it can be to 'start the conversation.' NeuraBoot makes it easy to have incredibly impactful emotion sharing among loved ones, Sharing our feelings with loved ones, and receiving instant support back, is one of the fastest ways to improve moods and build intimacy within families,” emphasized NeuraBoot founders Susanne Moore and Alex Holden.
For more information, visit www.neuraboot.com or contact Susanne Moore via info@neuraboot.com.
