Industrial Furnaces Market Anticipated to Reach $16,996.5 Million in 2026

Rise in adoption of electric industrial furnaces and increase in demand for lightweight vehicles, owing to technological advancements, fuels the market growth.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The industrial furnaces market has observed significant growth over the past decade, owing to implementation of newer state-of-the-art technologies in the industrial furnaces. In addition, increase in investments in the machinery and construction industries all over the globe is projected to fuel the global industrial furnaces market growth.

The global industrial furnaces market size was valued at $10,958.5 million in 2018 and is projected to reach $16,996.5 million in 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2019 to 2026.

There has been an increase in demand for metals across many end users, which include railroads, buildings, automobiles, bridges, metallurgy, and ornaments, among various others. This demands more industrial plants to satisfy the growing demand, which in turn, confirms that there is an enormous demand for industrial furnaces from businesses globally.

Moreover, industrial furnaces manufacturers have been implementing various technological enhancements in the furnaces, which have been developed in recent years. These new technologies, such as IIoT and others, are anticipated to offer lucrative growth opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

Key Market Players

ANDRITZ AG
Carbolite Gero Limited
Epcon Industrial Systems, LP
Gasbarre Products, Inc.
International Thermal Systems LLC
Ipsen International GmbH
NUTEC Group
SECO/WARWICK S.A.
Thermcraft Incorporated
Thermal Product Solutions

Key Market Segments

By Furnace Type

Gas/fuel Operated Industrial Furnace
Electrically Operated Industrial Furnace

By Arrangement

Tube or Clamshell Type
Box Type
Bottom Loading & Car Bottom Furnace
Top Loading Furnace
Others

By End-User

Metals & Mining
Transportation
Oil & Gas
Chemicals
Others

By Region

North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
LAMEA

