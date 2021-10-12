Industrial Furnaces Market Anticipated to Reach $16,996.5 Million in 2026

Rise in adoption of electric industrial furnaces and increase in demand for lightweight vehicles, owing to technological advancements, fuels the market growth.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The industrial furnaces market has observed significant growth over the past decade, owing to implementation of newer state-of-the-art technologies in the industrial furnaces. In addition, increase in investments in the machinery and construction industries all over the globe is projected to fuel the global industrial furnaces market growth.The global industrial furnaces market size was valued at $10,958.5 million in 2018 and is projected to reach $16,996.5 million in 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2019 to 2026.

There has been an increase in demand for metals across many end users, which include railroads, buildings, automobiles, bridges, metallurgy, and ornaments, among various others. This demands more industrial plants to satisfy the growing demand, which in turn, confirms that there is an enormous demand for industrial furnaces from businesses globally.Moreover, industrial furnaces manufacturers have been implementing various technological enhancements in the furnaces, which have been developed in recent years. These new technologies, such as IIoT and others, are anticipated to offer lucrative growth opportunities for the market during the forecast period.Key Market PlayersANDRITZ AGCarbolite Gero LimitedEpcon Industrial Systems, LPGasbarre Products, Inc.International Thermal Systems LLCIpsen International GmbHNUTEC GroupSECO/WARWICK S.A.Thermcraft IncorporatedThermal Product Solutions

Key Market SegmentsBy Furnace TypeGas/fuel Operated Industrial FurnaceElectrically Operated Industrial FurnaceBy ArrangementTube or Clamshell TypeBox TypeBottom Loading & Car Bottom FurnaceTop Loading FurnaceOthersBy End-UserMetals & MiningTransportationOil & GasChemicalsOthersBy RegionNorth AmericaEuropeAsia-PacificLAMEA