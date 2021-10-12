Industrial Furnaces Market Anticipated to Reach $16,996.5 Million in 2026
Rise in adoption of electric industrial furnaces and increase in demand for lightweight vehicles, owing to technological advancements, fuels the market growth.PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The industrial furnaces market has observed significant growth over the past decade, owing to implementation of newer state-of-the-art technologies in the industrial furnaces. In addition, increase in investments in the machinery and construction industries all over the globe is projected to fuel the global industrial furnaces market growth.
The global industrial furnaces market size was valued at $10,958.5 million in 2018 and is projected to reach $16,996.5 million in 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2019 to 2026.
Request for a Premium Sample Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6344
There has been an increase in demand for metals across many end users, which include railroads, buildings, automobiles, bridges, metallurgy, and ornaments, among various others. This demands more industrial plants to satisfy the growing demand, which in turn, confirms that there is an enormous demand for industrial furnaces from businesses globally.
Moreover, industrial furnaces manufacturers have been implementing various technological enhancements in the furnaces, which have been developed in recent years. These new technologies, such as IIoT and others, are anticipated to offer lucrative growth opportunities for the market during the forecast period.
Key Market Players
ANDRITZ AG
Carbolite Gero Limited
Epcon Industrial Systems, LP
Gasbarre Products, Inc.
International Thermal Systems LLC
Ipsen International GmbH
NUTEC Group
SECO/WARWICK S.A.
Thermcraft Incorporated
Thermal Product Solutions
Request for Custom Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/6344
Key Market Segments
By Furnace Type
Gas/fuel Operated Industrial Furnace
Electrically Operated Industrial Furnace
By Arrangement
Tube or Clamshell Type
Box Type
Bottom Loading & Car Bottom Furnace
Top Loading Furnace
Others
By End-User
Metals & Mining
Transportation
Oil & Gas
Chemicals
Others
By Region
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Purchase Enquiry @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6344
David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
+1 503-894-6022
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn