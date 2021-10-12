Energy Efficient Windows Market Trends, Share, Analysis & Forecast, 2020–2027

The reduction in energy and air conditioning costs, owing to the adoption of energy-efficient windows, majorly drives the market growth.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Energy efficient windows help in minimizing the use of artificial heating and cooling in a building by providing substantial protection from heat loss and heat gain from the outer atmosphere. These windows consist of three main components, such as glass or the glazing, frame, and other hardware. Each energy efficient window product is certified on the basis of solar heat gain coefficient (SHGC) and U-factor, which qualifies it for the Energy Star Rating by the National Fenestration Rating Council (NFRC) of the U.S. The SHGC factor measures the amount of solar heat entering through the window, whereas, the U-factor measures the insulation capacity of the window.The global energy efficient windows market size is expected to reach $29,023.8 million in 2027, from $15,594.0 million in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2020 to 2027.

Energy efficient windows are manufactured using high quality vinyl, aluminum, and other material frames, and include double or triple glass attached on this frame with the help of spacers. This design offers complete cutoff of heat gain or heat loss from the windows, which assists in reducing the air conditioning costs of the room. In addition, the increase in awareness regarding environmental sustainability and its benefits, have surged the adoption of energy efficient products globally. The concerns regarding climate change, have led to various technological developments in energy efficient products including energy efficient windows. This majorly drives the growth of the energy efficient windows market industry.Key Market PlayersAndersen CorporationDeceuninck NVJELD-WEN Inc.MarvinMasco CorporationPGT Innovations, Inc.Ply Gem Residential Solutions (Cornerstone Building Brands)REHAU IncorporatedVKR Holdings A/SYKK Group.Key BenefitsThe report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging global energy efficient windows market trends and dynamics.In-depth analysis of the market is conducted by constructing market estimations for the key market segments between 2019 and 2027.Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top competitors with in the market framework.A comprehensive energy efficient windows market opportunity analysis of all the countries is also provided in the report.The global energy efficient windows market forecast analysis from 2020 to 2027 is included in the report.

Key Market SegmentationBy Operating TypeAwningCasementDouble-hungFixedHopperSlidingBy Glazing TypeDouble GlazingTriple GlazingOthersBy ComponentFrameGlassHardwareBy End_userResidentialNon-residentialBy RegionNorth AmericaEuropeAsia-PacificLAMEA