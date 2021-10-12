PetDine Expands Harvard, IL Production Facility
Rendering of PetDine's Harvard IL production facility and solar panels used to help power the facility.
PetDine Logo
Expansion Increases Production Output by 30 Percent
PetDine has chartered an ambitious growth course year over year in the pet supplement and treat space, and we plan to keep delivering cutting-edge pet products.”FORT COLLINS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PetDine, a large contract manufacturer of pet supplements and treats, announced today an expansion of its 210,000 square foot Harvard, IL, manufacturing facility in partnership with Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM). To better meet demands in the rapidly growing pet products industry, this new development will increase hourly production output at the facility by 30 percent.
— Preston Munsch, PetDine Founding Partner
With the growth of the Harvard facility and additional, top-of-the-line equipment, hourly production output increases considerably for several pet products, including puffs and soft-filled treats, rotary products cooked in large band ovens and additional packaging lines. This latest expansion, combined with the recent openings of Fort Collins and Windsor, CO plants, significantly boosts the company’s production capabilities and enables an expedited time to market for its clients.
“An estimated 68 percent of American households have pets,” said Preston Munsch, PetDine Founding Partner. “That is a large population with continuously changing needs and demands. PetDine has chartered an ambitious growth course year over year in the pet supplement and treat space, and we plan to keep delivering cutting-edge pet products while accelerating our clients’ go-to-market timeline and holding fast to our ‘Made Better’ promise.”
Furthering the company’s commitment to reducing their carbon “pawprint” and raising the bar for sustainability in pet product manufacturing, the expanded Harvard plant uses solar energy to help power the facility. This major renewable energy initiative at the facility will not only result in additional cost savings, but also saves a substantial amount of gasoline and coal burned each year.
“Both ADM and PetDine are at the forefront of assessing the ever-changing needs with contract manufacturing,” said Kurt Stricker, PetDine Founding Partner. “This new development strengthens our continued drive for high-quality, innovative and sustainable manufacturing in the pet products industry. We will continue to pursue growth and expansion opportunities that deliver superior, fast-paced results that help set our clients apart from other brands in this thriving space.”
For more information on PetDine’s Harvard facility plant expansion, contact Justin Boling at 970.692.6134 or justin@petdinellc.com. Additional information about PetDine can be found at PetDinellc.com.
ABOUT PETDINE
PetDine, a division of ADM, is a contract manufacturer that helps entrepreneurs capitalize on opportunities through the development of custom pet supplements and treats. From sourcing the finest ingredients to utilizing the highest quality standards, the company focuses on keeping pets happy and healthy. Its pet products span soft chews, liquid food toppers, powders, dental and long goods, baked treats and kibble. PetDine works with clients to customize pet products while meeting their requirements for price, positioning and safety. For more information about PetDine, visit PetDineLLC.com.
Justin Boling
PetDine
+1 9706926134
justin@petdinellc.com
