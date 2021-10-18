Woman-Owned ‘Leadnapper’ Software and Marketing Agency Revolutionizes Real Estate

Natalie Gonsalves, Leadnapper Leadnapper

NYACK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The real estate market is red hot with the average home price rising more than 13.2% in the last year according to Zillow. With millions of Americans in the state of flux searching for a new home the best place to start is with a trusted agent and one leading software is connecting the two in record speed.

Leadnapper MKTG is a woman owned digital marketing agency designed to help real estate agents generate more leads is building a seamless bridge between client and agent. This ingenious idea, Leadnapper software, is the brainchild of Cleveland, Ohio, native, Natalie Gonsalves. After many years in the real estate business, honing her skills with some of the top real estate companies in Cleveland and New York, Natalie fashioned an innovative software that makes it possible to capture leads that most agents are currently losing and call, text, and email leads within five minutes of the lead coming into the office.

This revolutionary technology allows agents to offer the quick reply and personal touch buyers and sellers require. In the time it takes to brew a cup of coffee, the Leadnapper software can reach out to leads immediately so that agents can take back their time and still give potential clients the attention they need.

Ms. Gonsalves is making her mark in business as a successful expert female real estate marketing professional. The innovative entrepreneur and sought-after marketer moderates Facebook groups, with 50k+ agent members, coaching members on proven real estate marketing strategies and implementation. According to the National Association of Women Business Owners, there are 12.3 million women-owned businesses in the US, and Gonsalves is leading the way for women in real estate. According to the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council, “businesses run by women produce $1.8 trillion a year, and Gonsalves is enabling other women to become the change agent in their region through economic empowerment.”

The goal of Leadnapper MKTG is “to provide as much value as possible and help all of our clients reach their digital marketing needs while automating the process for them through the Leadnapper software along the way.” This progressive marketing agency runs Facebook/Instagram ads, Google ads, and Search Engine Optimization campaigns. Real estate agents who may have trouble converting internet leads or would like to generate low-cost leads now have an agency that will enhance their ability to get the job done in record time.

For more information on Leadnapper MKTG, please contact Natalie Gonsalves at Phone: 718-300-9535 or Websites: https://www.leadnappermktg.com and https://leadnapper.app or Email: natalie@leadnappermktg.com.