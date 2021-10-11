Submit Release
Redistricting Panel Public Hearings Begin, Written Submissions Being Accepted

Posted: Monday, October 11, 2021

Today, the Minnesota Special Redistricting Panel will begin a series of public hearings across Minnesota to provide an opportunity for members of the public to present information regarding the redistricting process. Information about the public hearings is available in an order issued on September 13, 2021. Members of the public wishing to make an oral presentation were required to make that request by September 24, 2021. Lists of those confirmed to speak at each hearing location are available on the Redistricting Panel webpage.   The hearings, which are free and open to the public, will take place at locations throughout the state between October 11 and October 26.  In-person seating at the hearing locations for observers may be limited, and masks are required for all attending the hearings.  The hearings can also be viewed via Zoom, and links to viewing information are available on the Public Hearing Information tab.  Zoom recordings will not be available to the public.  However, a court reporter will be taking the record, and transcripts of the hearings will be available on the webpage once they are complete.   Written statements are also being accepted by the Panel. The Panel will give full consideration to both oral presentations and written statements. Written statements will be accepted until October 29, 2021. More information on submitting written comments can be found on the Panel’s webpage.  

