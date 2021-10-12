Say No to Toxic Makeup and Skincare with Jennifer Bradley Skincare and Cosmetics

Jennifer Bradley Skincare & Cosmetics

Medically formulated using 100% safe, nontoxic cosmetic ingredients, Jennifer Bradley is a beauty line you can trust.

Our 100% cruelty-free skincare line is designed to be one of the most ethical and responsible, but also, the most effective skincare brand in the industry.” — Jennifer Bradley

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a world filled with toxic beauty products, Jennifer Bradley Skincare and Cosmetics offers a refreshing and clean alternative to achieving beauty without dangerous chemicals. Toxins are nothing new in beauty products, but in today’s diverse market, you have choices and do not have to use toxic products if you want better for your body and skin.

For thousands of years, people have sought to refine their looks, enhance their features, and in many instances, have worked hard to achieve perfect skin. From the days of the ancient Greeks and Romans to the Victorian era, having smooth, white, alabaster skin was the desired ideal, and people went to great extremes and experimentation to hopefully achieve it. Some of the most common (and toxic) methods involved bathing in arsenic and using lead creams and powders to whiten their skin. However, this had the nasty side effect of lead poisoning (and often, death). Other interesting and deadly beauty products included sulfuric acid to whiten teeth and radium-infused cosmetics.

Thankfully, in today’s expansive cosmetics and skincare market, modern beauty- seekers don't have to resort to dangerous or deadly chemicals to achieve flawless skin. Using Jennifer Bradley’s line of skincare and cosmetics, you can rest assured everything you put on your skin is safe, natural, chemical, and toxin-free.

Solidifying her brand as one of the most innovative and progressive skincare lines out there, Jennifer Bradley is firmly dedicated to promoting skin health and achieving healing and wellness through the products you use, instead of having to recover from them. Having the purest, safest, nontoxic ingredients means you never have to worry about the danger or damage that may occur when using a product that should be helping and healing your skin; not harming it. “Synthetic chemicals found in products that are still tested on animals can have damaging effects. Such products contain more artificial fragrances and colors, parabens, and other substances harsh to the skin. This is why our brand believes in feeding our skin only high-quality ingredients that are nourishing, antioxidant, and rejuvenating,” Remarked Jennifer.

Additionally, Jennifer Bradley takes great pride in developing safe products that actually work without harming you, animals, or the environment. She stated: “We do not test on any animals, nor do we use animal products. Our 100% cruelty-free skincare line is designed to be one of the most ethical and responsible, but also, the most effective skincare brand in the industry.”

Grooming, cosmetics, skincare, and beautification as a whole are really important to self-care. However, if your self-care routine has you using toxic and questionable ingredients, or products that have been tested on animals, or contain compounds that are known to cause illness, maybe it’s time to make the switch to Jennifer Bradley Skincare and Cosmetics. Same, medically formulated, and toxin-free, your skin will thank you!

Jennifer Bradley is a renowned cosmetics engineer and makeup artist to the stars. During her career spent in modeling and acting, Jennifer experienced countless instances of bad reactions, breakouts, and hypersensitivity to the overload of poor- quality makeup and skincare she endured. As a result, she sought to create a scientifically backed, medically formulated, ethically sourced, cruelty-free line of skincare and beauty products that could actually help renew the skin instead of damaging it. Jennifer Bradley Skincare and Cosmetics products have now been featured in numerous national publications, including Us Weekly, People Magazine, and Latina Magazine. Her celebrity clients have included Sharon Osbourne, Michelle Obama, and Pamela Anderson. Recently, Jennifer Bradley Skincare and Cosmetics was named one of the top "Businesses to Watch in 2021" by Forbes Magazine. To learn more, visit https://jenniferbradley.com.