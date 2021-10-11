Cloud Applications Market Outlook 2021: Key Growth Factors and Opportunity Analysis by 2027
increased awareness of the benefits of cloud computing, government initiatives for adopting cloud computing are like to drive global cloud applications market.PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rising awareness of the benefits of cloud applications is the chief reason for the growth of the global market. The flexibility and scalability of cloud applications alongside with the customization delivered by various cloud service providers are the major factors that drive growth of the cloud applications market. In addition, demand for safely and securely backed up remotely work fuel the market growth. However, lack of technical expertise hampers the market growth. Furthermore,increased use of advanced technology in cloud applications invarious industry verticals is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the global cloud application market.
Major players include Adobe, Google, LLC, IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, Sage Group plc , Salesforce, SAP , ServiceNow and Workday, Inc.
Impact of COVID-19 on Cloud Applications Market:
• Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost all countries around the globe, with the WHO declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the disease are already starting to be felt, and expected to significantly affect the global cloud application market in 2020.
• As governments have imposed lockdowns to contain spread of the virus, businesses are turns on online.Cloud application are expected reduce the cost of infrastructure.
