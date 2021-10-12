RISING ALT-R&B HEAVY HITTER KÉO DROPS NEW SINGLE “OFTEN”
Singer/songwriter Kéo releases her sultry yet upbeat single “OFTEN” as an intimate first look into her introspective EP “SORRY IF THIS HURTS”, which is set to be released on November 12. Infusing the lyrical vulnerability of classic R&B with grooves and melodies from “old school” and contemporary musical styles, Kéo consistently “[keeps] a finger on the pulse of sonic cultural trends.” (Boston Herald).
Kéo teamed up with the talents of Glenwoodonly and long time collaborator Sub Q to create a track that is both deeply personal and extremely familiar with the finesse of a true storyteller. Beginning with soulful guitar strums, “Often” tells the story of unrequited love and the journey of reclaiming one’s self-worth. Soft vocal harmonies accompany punchy melodies creating a mood that is just as contagious as it is relatable. Heavy bass and 808s drive the rhythm of “Often”, making it the perfect song to sing after a break-up or while getting ready to catch a rebound.
“Kéo's calm delivery carries across the screen with a sense of familiarity… Her lyrics roll off the tongue with similar esteem, crafted with crowd-pleasing, relatable consideration and a hum-along chorus sticky enough to show up on Billboard charts…”
-- NPR: Heat Check
“Truly a catchy, rich track filled with flawless production, memorable lyrics painting a vivid narrative, and stand out melodies which naturally appeals to listeners all over the world.
-- Music Trails
Kéo Bio
Kéo is an R&B/Pop artist, based in Los Angeles. Barbie, Nickelodeon, Netflix, are among the major brand names you will see on Kéo’s portfolio. Her most recent songwriting and vocal production work have been major players in Barbie’s massive re-brand campaign where female empowerment is at the forefront. Among many other renowned TV shows, Kéo’s work can be heard on Netflix’s “Queer Eye,” “Project Runway,” Nickelodeon’s Squishy Littles toy brand and more.
In her more personal music, Kéo’s ultimate intention is bringing substance and story back to R&B by drawing inspiration from classic R&B influences, giving her music an undeniable radio-friendly signature sound. While reckoning with mental health, past mistakes and the pain of a love lost as major themes in her work, Kéo cleverly disguises bittersweet moments in sonically pleasing bops. As NPR’s Tiny Desk quotes, “Her lyrics roll off the tongue with similar esteem, crafted with crowd-pleasing, relatable consideration and a hum-along chorus sticky enough to show up on Billboard charts.”
