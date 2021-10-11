Cloud Automation Market 2021 Business Scenario | Key Players - Amazon Web Services, Cisco Systems, Microsoft Corporation
High adoption rate of advanced IT solutions & cloud brokerages services is also acting as an active growth driver towards the growth of Cloud Automation market.PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increase in adoption of advanced technologies, smart technologies, and digital technologies, balancing the workload, reducing the operational cost, enhanced operational activities, improved business agility, improved productivity and rising adoption of Internet of Things are some of the key factors, which is driving the growth of the cloud automation market. However, vendors locking and privacy and security challenges are some of the factors that restrain growth of the market. Furthermore, hybrid cloud in demand and strategic partnership in cloud environments are expected to create multiple opportunities for the cloud automation market.
Key Market Players: Amazon Web Services Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., Microsoft Corporation., Google Inc., Oracle Corporation., Vmware Inc., Hewlett- Packard Development Company LP., Dell Inc., EMC Corporation.
Impact of COVID-19 on Cloud Automation Market:
• The emergence of COVID-19 pandemic has severely affected almost all industries across the globe. Further, lockdown enforcements and restrictions on movements of non-essential goods as well as resources in various countries has disrupted supply chain of electronic components & networking equipment. This, has led to delay in supply of electronic components required in manufacturing of the network equipment.
• Companies have continued to expand cloud services and application development service during the pandemic. Before the pandemic took hold various organizations were providing manual release of applications to customers.
