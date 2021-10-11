African Development Bank debars Sino-Kenya Engineering Group Company Limited and Mr. Yuehua Bai for 36 months for fraudulent practices

The African Development Bank Group (AfDB.org), on 11 October 2021, announces the 36-month debarment of Sino-Kenya Engineering Group Company Limited and Mr. Yuehua Bai, its Managing Director, with effect from 19 August 2021. Sino-Kenya Engineering Group Company Limited is a limited liability company registered under the laws of the Republic of Kenya.

An investigation conducted by the Bank’s Office of Integrity and Anti-Corruption established that Sino-Kenya Engineering Group Company Limited and Mr. Yuehua Bai engaged in fraudulent practices during a tender for the design and build works for Nandi Hills Water Supply and Sanitation Project under the Kenya Towns Sustainable Water Supply and Sanitation Programme.

During the debarment period, Sino-Kenya Engineering Group Company Limited and its affiliates as well as Mr. Yuehua Bai will be ineligible to participate in Bank Group-financed projects. Additionally, the debarment qualifies for cross-debarment by other multilateral development banks under the Agreement for Mutual Enforcement of Debarment Decisions, including the Asian Development Bank, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, the Inter-American Development Bank and the World Bank Group.

At the expiry of the debarment period, Sino-Kenya Engineering Group Company Limited will only be eligible to resume participation in African Development Bank Group-financed projects after implementing an integrity compliance program consistent with the Bank’s guidelines; and in the case of Mr. Yuehua Bai, after completing an accredited business integrity training.

The Kenya Towns Sustainable Water Supply and Sanitation Programme is aimed at improving access, quality, availability and sustainability of water supply in 19 towns and wastewater management services in 17 towns in Kenya. The Project is co-financed by the African Development Fund, an entity of the African Development Bank Group, and the Government of Kenya.

Media Contact: Amba Mpoke-Bigg, Communication and External Relations Department African Development Bank Email: a.mpoke-bigg@afdb.org

Technical Contact: Chimene Clarisse Comoe Office of Integrity and Anti-Corruption (PIAC) Email: c.comoe@afdb.org

About the Office of Integrity and Anti-Corruption: The Office of Integrity and Anti-Corruption of the African Development Bank Group is responsible for preventing, deterring and investigating allegations of corruption, fraud and other sanctionable practices in Bank Group-financed operations.

African Development Bank staff and the general public can use secured hotlines of the Office of Integrity and Anti-Corruption to report sanctionable practices within the Bank or operations financed by the Bank Group.

Secured telephone: +1 (770) 776-5658 Secured email address: investigations@iacd-afdb.org

Mail correspondence should be marked “CONFIDENTIAL” and sent to:

African Development Bank Office of Integrity and Anti-Corruption (PIAC) Immeuble du Centre de commerce International d’Abidjan (CCIA) Avenue Jean-Paul II 01 BP 1387 Abidjan 01, Côte d'Ivoire