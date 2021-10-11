Intermodal Freight Transportation Market Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2026
Intermodal Freight Transportation Market is forecast to reach USD 73.38 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data.NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATE, October 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Intermodal Freight Transportation Market is forecast to reach USD 73.38 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Intermodal freight transport includes the transportation of freight in an intermodal container or vehicle, using more than one mode of transportation like rail, truck, and ship, without any direct handling of the freight itself when changing modes. The non-invasive method reduces cargo handling, and so reduces damage and loss, improves security, and allows freight to be transported faster. Reduction costs over road trucking is the key convenience for inter-continental use. This can be offset by reduced timings for road transport over shorter distances.
The colossal rise in trailer and good container traffic across the nations have played a major role in the growth of the freight handling market, and this has developed over the past few years greatly owing to the increased demand from the end-users to transport their products safely. The rise in import and export of products have also influenced the market causing significant growth in regional, domestic, and international logistics. The thriving industrial sectors and the expanding supply chains are promoting the growth of the market.
Apart from the driving factors, the restraints for the market growth include the lack of knowledge among the general populace regarding the safe transport mechanisms. This is throttled further by the underdeveloped infrastructure to support the growth of the market.
The region of Asia Pacific has been shifting towards import and export of goods with major developments in free trade agreements. Developing countries are anticipating China and India as the global market leaders in freight handling. These countries consist of over 35% population across the globe, and the application of freight transportation in this region will grow at a very high rate.
Further key findings from the report suggest
Fleet management segment is supposed to experience a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period. Fleet management is the management of goods, equipment, and commercial vehicles such as cars, vans, trucks, specialist vehicles, forklifts, and trailers, which are growing further with the increase in demand.
Minerals and ores segment held the largest market share of 27.3% in the year 2018. This is owing to the increase in trade and construction activities. These materials are mainly transported via rail, and hence intermodal freight transportation facilities are highly employed.
Industrial and manufacturing segment held the largest market share of 21.6% in the year 2018. This is because of the high locomotion of materials and minerals using transport systems. Mining activities, as well as construction, activates correspondingly, increase the market growth of freight transportation.
Asia Pacific is forecasted to experience a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. Countries like Japan, China, and India are rapidly catching up with the growth in the intermodal freight transport market.
Key participants are A.P. Moller – Maersk, C.H. ROBINSON, Aljex Software Inc., GE Transportation, Cognizant, Deutsche Bahn, Deutsche Post DHL Group, Kuehne + Nagel, UPS, Trinium Trucking Systems (IAS), among others.
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Intermodal Freight Transportation Market on the basis of product type, solution type, end-users, and region:
Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)
Minerals and ores
Food and farm products
Equipment and instruments
Chemicals
Others
Solution Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)
Fleet Management
Intermodal Dispatch
Freight Security
Intermodal Terminals
Trucking Software
Warehousing
Others
End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)
Oil and Gas
Aerospace and Defense
Industrial and Manufacturing
Construction
Chemical
Food and Beverages
Healthcare
Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)
North America
U.S
Europe
U.K
France
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
MEA
Latin America
Brazil
