Smart ERP Solutions to Host Webinar: Manufacturers, What's Keeping You Up at Night?
SmartERP will host a webinar to assist manufacturers in learning more about how to address current and future challenges in their industry.PLEASANTON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Smart ERP Solutions, Inc. (SmartERP) announced they will host a webinar: Manufacturers, What's Keeping You Up at Night. In this webinar, attendees will learn how to address the challenges faced in the manufacturing industry by becoming more agile and scaling to their specific business requirements and how Cloud ERP systems can support better planning and preparedness for what's next. There will be a live Q&A conducted during the webinar. The webinar will be conducted Thursday, October 14, 11 AM PST / 2 PM EST—interested parties can register here.
"Shifting customer demands and disruptive technologies are transforming the manufacturing sector. Marketplace disruptors create the need for manufacturers to transform their business models, processes, and technologies to compete and preserve or unlock value effectively. We see some of the trending disruptors include customer experience, cyber security strategy, environmental regulations, growth strategy, industry 4.0, infrastructure funding, new global competitive entrants, technology risks, and global trade policies," stated Steve Canter, Director of Global Service Delivery, Smart ERP Solutions.
About the presenter
Steve Canter has over 25 years of experience in the information technology industry. Mr. Canter has been responsible for delivering solutions to medium-sized and large organizations in various industries as a consultant and project manager. Mr. Canter also brings a unique perspective to SmartERP, spending over ten years as the CIO for a manufacturing and distribution company. During that period, he also helped shape product and customer service strategies at Microsoft and Oracle as a member of several customer advisory boards.
About SmartERP
Founded by Oracle/PeopleSoft veterans, Smart ERP Solutions® is a unique organization in the Enterprise Business Applications space providing innovative, cost-effective, and configurable solutions and a wide range of consulting services that efficiently extend the capabilities of ERP systems to meet specific business process needs. SmartERP's Manufacturing practice helps manufacturers transform customer-facing activities and operating models by leveraging intelligent automation and advanced data analytics to align back offices, shop floors, and supply chains. SmartERP enables clients to seamlessly integrate their people, processes, applications, and data, across an enterprise, enabling the organization to streamline its operations and support business growth. SmartERP application managed services can supplement an organization's staff, co-manage applications, or manage their entire set of PeopleSoft, EBS and JDE applications. SmartERP has solutions and services practices across multiple industries, including Manufacturing, Public Sector, Financials, Recruiting, Technology, Construction, and many more.
