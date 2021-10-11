Governor Greg Abbott today issued a proclamation announcing Tuesday, November 2, 2021 as the date for the special runoff election for the Texas State House of Representatives District 118 seat recently vacated by Representative Leo Pacheco.
Early voting will begin on Monday, October 18, 2021.
Read the Governor's full special election proclamation.
You just read:
Governor Abbott Sets Date for Special Runoff Election In Texas House District 118
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.