Ether Cards NFT Platform Rewards Early Users with Dust Token Airdrop

Every Ether Card holder has received and will continue to collect Dust ($Dust) tokens that can be used to exchange for 27 CryptoPunks worth around $10.6 million

/EIN News/ -- SINGAPORE, Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ether Cards, the leading dynamic NFT platform whose technology has brought real-world utility to the creation of dynamic NFTs of Steve Aoki, LaMelo Ball, and Mike Tyson NFTs, has airdropped 27 million Dust tokens to the entire Ether Cards NFT collection which consists of 10,000 unique NFTs.



The 27 million Dust can be exchanged for up to 27 CryptoPunks starting on October 8, marking it as one of the largest airdrops of 2021. The 27 CryptoPunks up for exchange are worth around $10.6 million, according to the NFT price estimation service DappRadar. The 27 CryptoPunk pool can be viewed on Larva Labs website .

This airdrop marks the significance of Ether Cards' position in the Dynamic NFT space as it prepares for the public launch of its NFT self-serve platform. Ether Cards' self-serve platform allows any artist, brand, athlete, or public figure to create, launch and manage dynamic NFTs to engage, grow, and monetize their communities.

Andras Kristof, Ether Cards Founder and CEO, says, "The Dust token drop and CryptoPunks giveaway are a way for us to give back to our Ether Cards community so that they can enjoy even more benefits as dedicated users of the platform. We're excited to continue to bring these exclusive opportunities to our own cardholders as well as the wider Ether Card community."

Ether Cards secondary market sales volume is over $9.4 million, according to the NFT marketplace OpenSea .

Dust can be used across the entire Ether Card ecosystem, including to reserve NFTs issued on Ether Cards' platform ahead of other buyers. It rewards the holders of Ether Cards and users of the Platform by enabling them to level up to bigger benefits the longer and more the Dust tokens are held. Dust also activates certain Traits of NFTs issued using EC's platform.

Following the CryptoPunks giveaway, Ether Cards will rollout distribution of several other NFTs including 30 Meebits, 25 Mike Tyson NFTs, 50 Alpha Cards and 250 Founder Cards.

About Ether Cards 10,000 NFT Collection

The Ether Cards Collection consists of 10,000 dynamic NFT membership cards that give exclusive benefits to the Ether Cards Platform (ECP) and across the wider ecosystem. This includes Dust collection, gamified bonuses, free NFTs, early access and exclusive discounts to partner NFT Drops, fee discounts and waivers, and access to a vibrant community.

About Ether Cards

Ether Cards is an NFT gamification and monetization platform that connects real-world utility with the digital space. This platform allows talent, celebrities, and projects to connect with their communities in engaging and unique methods, while simultaneously unlocking new monetization channels.

The team behind Ether Cards consists of industry veterans and experts throughout the blockchain sector. With more than 50 years of combined experience behind them, they have supported and worked with some of the biggest names in the industry, including the Ethereum Foundation, Chainlink, Brave and their technology was used to launch LaMelo Ball, Mike Tyson, Steve Aoki dynamic NFTs.

To learn more, visit ether.cards , find out about more exciting announcements on the Ether Cards blog , and follow @ether_cards on Twitter.

