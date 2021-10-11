After Her ‘Trump Divorce,’ METOO Movement Majorette Lynn Aronberg Going for Three Divorcing her Chiropractor Husband
Lynn Aronberg, whose famous "Trump Divorce" caused media storm, files "Strump Divorce" from Chiropractor husband, claiming he took his eyes off marriage roadBOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following Her Famous ‘Trump Divorce,’ METOO Movement Drum Majorette Lynn Aronberg Is Going for Three in a Row, This Time Filing for Divorce From her Chiropractor Husband
TransMedia Group, an international PR firm representing divorce queen Lynn Aronberg, a former employee and media maven herself, said she’s filling for her third divorce charging her husband “veered off the marriage road.”
“I decided I must stand up not only for myself, but for women in general from spouses who do not keep their eyes on the marriage road,” added Aronberg.
TransMedia’s CEO Tom Madden, known as the “Spin Man,” title of the first of his many books, coined the widely publicized term “Trump Divorce” for Aronberg’s last marriage breakup. Her husband then was a staunchly loyal Democrat while she was decidedly in President Trump’s corner, which caused them to argue so much over politics that they had to split.
Aronberg split from her second husband, Palm Beach County District State Attorney Dave Aronberg, became widely known as the first “Trump Divorce,” although they parted amicably and have remained close friends.
This latest divorce Lynn calls a “Strump Divorce” taken from the Shakespearian term strumpet, or “someone who takes sexual advantage over someone while in power over them or outranking them . . . say a male doctor over female patient.”
Lynn’s attorney happens to be another client of TransMedia Group public relations, who is an author himself, Peter Ticktin, who wrote popular book about Trump “What Makes Trump Tick,” said TransMedia Group President Adrienne Mazzone.
“So, media, get your cameras ready to cover my tribute to the METOO Movement as a warning to husbands to keep their eyes on the marriage road,” she said.
“Yes, no side trips!” said Madden.
TransMedia Group serves clients worldwide. Founder Tom Madden was an executive at NBC.
