Commission adopts definitive anti-dumping measures on imports of flat-rolled aluminium products from China and suspends their application temporarily for 9 months

The Commission has adopted definitive anti-dumping measures on imports of aluminium flat-rolled products originating from China for a period of 5 years to counter unfair trading practices. The level of the anti-dumping duties ranges from 14,3% to 24,6%. An investigation found that Chinese imports, sold at dumped prices, have caused injury to the Union industry. These aluminium products are an important commodity on the EU market with a market value of €700 million.

At the same time, the Commission has suspended the application of these measures for a 9 month period due to the existence of temporary and exceptional changes in market circumstances that occurred after the investigation period. The possibility of suspension of Anti-dumping measures is foreseen under the EU basic Anti-Dumping regulation (Art 14) to address significant changes in market circumstances on the basis that injury to the domestic industry will not recur as a result of the suspension. In the present case, EU market demand for the products concerned increased to an extent that made the aluminium products in question difficult to obtain. The Commission also found that injury is not likely to recur during the period of the temporary suspension of the measures. The proposal to impose definitive duties and suspend their application temporarily was supported by Member States.

As a result, the anti- dumping measures will apply as of 11 July 2022.

The Commission will continue to monitor regularly developments in the market including imports from China and can terminate the suspension if the conditions for suspension are no longer present.

