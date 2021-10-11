Remote Air Traffic Control Towers Market is projected to reach US$ 396.4 Million in 2030: Visiongain Research Inc

/EIN News/ -- Remote Air Traffic Control Towers Market Report , Forecast from 2020 to 2030: Revenue Prospects by Operation Type (Single, Multiple, Contingency), by System Type (Airport Equipment, Remote Tower Module, Network Solutions), by Application (Communication, Information & Control, Flight Data Handling, Surveillance, Visualization) by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa), Plus Analysis of Leading Companies.

Visiongain anticipates that the global remote air traffic control towers market will reach US$ 80.3 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 396.4 million in 2030 while growing at a CAGR of 17.3% over the forecast period from 2020 to 2030. The impact of COVID-19 is anticipated to challenge market growth during the first half of the forecast period. The global remote air traffic control towers market is anticipated to witness low CAGR of 13.2% from 2020 to 2025 as compared to CAGR of 21.5% during the second half of the forecast period i.e. 2025 to 2030.

It is the air traffic/airport remote controlling that seems to be the main direction in the air traffic controlling sector, which determines the interests of the sector and carries promising innovative possibilities. Air traffic control, as a type of service, and military air traffic control, within the defence public service sector, are facing a wide range spread of technology which represents significant added values concerning the topic.

The current level of technology is generally capable of providing the background for safe ATC service provision. However, to secure the continuous and safe operation from a remote tower facility, the visualization needs to be carefully fine-tuned to the local environment and the well-defined concept of operations. As a medium-size airport environment is considerably different from small airports where the benefits of the remote tower solution were first validated, the implementation has its special challenges.

It should also be kept in consideration that the implementation at medium-size airports has other motivations than that of small airports which shifts the emphasis from pure cost-efficiency motives to capacity considerations. Naturally, as the size and complexity of the airport environment grow, the implemented solution needs more customization to local characteristics. The implementation is highly dependent on local procedures and safety barriers and the deployed visualization should not be expected to make up for the weaknesses of those. The adaptation process is the key to the acceptance and success of the remote tower solution at such a scale.

Revenue forecasts to 2030 for 5 regional and 13 key national markets – See forecasts for the Remote Air Traffic Control Towers market in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. Also forecasted is the market in the US, Canada, Sweden, Germany, France, UK, China, India, and Australia.

Some of the major companies operating in this market are Saab AB, Frequentis Group, Thales Group, Indra Sistemas, S.A., Raytheon Company, Harris Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Searidge Technologies, Leidos, and Leonardo S.P.A among other prominent players.

