Assistive Reproductive Technology Market Research Methodology |Demand & Growth | Size & Share

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, October 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global assisted reproductive technology market is projected to be worth USD 50.32 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The report also sheds light on the significant market growth driving and restraining factors that are anticipated to influence the market growth through the forecast period. The market for assisted reproductive technology (ART) is experiencing rapid growth attributed to the surging popularity of in-vitro fertilization (IVF) (with or without Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI)) and artificial insemination-intrauterine (AI-IUI), among other technologies.



A lack of awareness pertaining to fertility in people of the young generation and women opting for fertility treatment is likely to increase fertility duration and, in due course, may need in-vitro fertilization, thereby fueling the demand for assisted reproductive technology. Infertility is a multi-faceted issue involving social, cultural, and economic implications, which may reach threatening extents in nations with having problems with demographics.



The report focuses on potential growth opportunities and limitations the prominent players of the industry might face during the entirety of the forecast timeline. The growing prevalence of ovulation problems, a common cause of infertility in women with irregular or no periods, is a significant factor driving the growth of the assisted reproductive technology market and accounts for around 25.0% of infertility cases in women across the globe.



Key Highlights From The Report

In June 2020, Ferring Pharmaceuticals made an announcement about signing a two-year agreement with Igenomix for researching innovative disease mechanisms and targets discovery in conditions associated with infertility and pregnancy, such as preeclampsia, for developing groundbreaking diagnostic and therapeutic approaches in catering to unmet demand.

Frozen non-donor eggs are projected to grow at the fastest rate in the period 2020-2027, owing to their established reliability and a higher success rate for pregnancy.

Artificial Insemination-Intrauterine doesn’t require the removal of eggs from the body, and hence the procedure is far less invasive for the women who would conceive. Also, the process is cost-effective compared to IVF, as it doesn’t require egg extraction/laboratory monitoring.

According to statistics published by WHO, about 8.0%-10.0% of couples are suffering from a certain type of infertility issue. The report pays special heed to the emerging business components, niche sectors, and product launches and brand promotions occurring in the market to help the readers make fruitful investment strategies.

Top competitors of the Assistive Reproductive Technology Market profiled in the report include Origio, Cryolab Ltd., Bloom IVF Center, Ferring Pharmaceuticals, Cosmos Biomedical, Irvine Scientific, European Sperm Bank, Ovascience, Parallabs, and Microm UK Ltd., among others.

The Global Assistive Reproductive Technology Market studies the market scenario to offer growth projections for the Assistive Reproductive Technology industry for the forecast period of 2020-2027. Furthermore, the report provides a comprehensive overview of the Assistive Reproductive Technology Market along with product portfolio and market performance. To gain a better understanding, the report is further segmented into sections such as product types offered by the market, application spectrum, companies, and key geographical regions where the market has established its presence.

Regional Analysis of the Assistive Reproductive Technology Market:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Emergen Research has segmented the global assisted reproductive technology market on the basis of procedure, technology, end-users, and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF)

Artificial Insemination-Intrauterine (AI-IUI)

Frozen Embryo Transfer (FET)

Others

Procedure Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Fresh Donor

Fresh Non-Donor

Frozen Donor

Frozen Non-Donor

Egg/Embryo Banking

End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospitals

Fertility Clinics

Others

The report is an investigative study of the technological developments and product advancements, along with a regional analysis for each product and application offered in the market. The fundamental objective of the report is to give an insight into the workings of the Assistive Reproductive Technology industry.

