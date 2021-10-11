Chromium Powder Market Revenue, Region & Country Share, Trends, Growth Analysis Till 2028
The global chromium powder market is expected to reach USD 77.1 Million by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data.NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global research report called Chromium Powder market was recently published by Reports and Data to provide guidance for business. The report also focuses on global major leading industry players of Chromium Powder market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, price, capacity, cost, production, revenue and contact information. Global Chromium Powder market is expected to develop at a substantial CAGR in the coming years. The most significant factor driving the growth of this market is rising investments in market. Investments in the Chromium Powder market have witnessed huge growth over the past few years. This report also states import and export consumption, supply and demand figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.
Chromium powder is a crucial constituent in many industrial materials owing to its unique features. Some of the applications comprise stainless steel, aluminum alloys, and electronics. It is also a necessary element in many super alloys, which are essential to the aerospace and nuclear power industries. Of late, chromium ion plating has become an environmentally sound alternative to traditional chromium plating methods.
Additionally, chromium powder finds application where high surface areas are preferred like water treatment and in solar and fuel cells applications.
High-grade stainless steels, having chromium as a vital constituent, are critical to the safe and environmentally sound operation of chemical plants, food processing operations, nuclear power generation facilities, and other important industries. Chromium is used to harden steel, for the production of stainless steel and several useful alloys. Depending on the class of stainless steel, the chromium content varies from 10% to 27% to improve the hardness as well as resistance to oxidation. It is also employed to impart an emerald green color to the glass.
Adverse effects of chromium powder on human health owing to the carcinogenic properties of chromium may create hindrances in the growth of the market in the forecast period. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has recommended an 8-hour time-weighted average (TWA) exposure limit of 5 micrograms of Cr (VI) per cubic meter of air (5 µg/m³). The National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) has suggested a 10-hour TWA exposure limit for all Cr (VI) compounds of 1µg Cr (VI)/m³. For chromium metal and Cr (II) and Cr (III) compounds, the established exposure limit is 500 µg/m³ as a 10-hour TWA.
Key participants include Delachaux Group, Exo Tech, AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V., Hascor International Group, Bell Group, ESPI Metals, Industrial Metallurgical Holding, Kohsei Co. Ltd., MidUral Group, Gfe, TRITRUST Industrial, and Jayesh Group among others.
Further key findings from the report suggest
9% to <99.99% chromium powder held a considerable market size in 2020 and is projected to grow at a rate of 1.8% in the forecast period owing to the requirement in sputter targets where the purity must be more than 99.9%.
Powders produced of refined electrolytic chromium are generally used in manufacturing.
Application in metallurgy contributed to the largest market share in 2020 and is likely to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the increased production of stainless steel and high resistance steel.
Consumer-oriented chromium powder is also used in the following applications - paints and pigments, metal plating and finishing solutions, leather tanning liquors, corrosion inhibitors, catalysts, wood preservatives, drilling muds, textile mordant and dyes.
The Asia Pacific held the largest market share in 2020 and is expected to grow at a rate of 2.3% in the forecast period.
Electronics application segment is anticipated to grow at a considerable rate in the forecast period attributed to improved lifestyles and increase in the level of disposable incomes of people in Asia pacific region in both developed and developing countries.
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented global chromium powder market on the basis of purity, type, application, and region:
Purity Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2020-2028 and Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)
<99% Chromium Powder
99% to <99.9% Chromium Powder
9% to <99.99% Chromium Powder
99% to 99.999% Chromium Powder
Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2020-2028 and Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)
Aluminothermic Chromium
Electrolytic Chromium
Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2020-2028 and Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)
Aerospace
Metallurgy
Refractory
Chemical
Electronics
Others
Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2020-2028 and Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
MEA
