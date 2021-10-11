Drone Autopilot Market size worth $ 1,016.2 Million, Globally, by 2026 at 6.36% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

Rising demand for drones in several industries including military and defense among others has propelled the drone manufacturers to bring technological advances in order to deliver high performance. This has ultimately augmented the demand for autopilot systems in drones.

/EIN News/ -- Jersey City, New Jersey, Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, “ Drone Autopilot Market ” By Type (Computer Assisted Flight Autopilot, Full-Automatic Autopilot And Manual Flight Autopilot), By Application (Multirotor UAVs, Fixed Wing UAVs, Parafoil UAVs, and Others), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Drone Autopilot Market size was valued at USD 640.09 Million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 1,016.2 Million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.36% from 2021 to 2028.

Global Drone Autopilot Market Overview

Military and defense applications are the major consumers of drone autopilots as it has the ability to reduce casualties. Drone autopilots are used to provide attack capability for some high-risk missions. Also, they provide ground as well as aerial gunnery at a target and can simulate an enemy missile or aircraft. Defense companies are investing heavily in the production of more advanced applications for small unmanned air vehicles that are more feasible, compact, and cost-efficient.

The rising demand for drones in several industries including military and defense among others has propelled the drone manufacturers to bring technological advances in order to deliver high performance. This has ultimately augmented the demand for autopilot systems in drones. Furthermore, research and development activities related to the advancement of drone technologies such as autopilot systems in recent years have observed a significant surge, supported by increasing investments for automation, which has generated several lucrative growth prospects for the industry.

Fully autopilot drones’ systems are gaining popularity across the globe owing to low chances of error. Full autopilot involves the computer takes control of the aircraft for the entire operation, including take-off and landing. Full autopilot is effective in large, open areas, where a grid pattern survey of the area is useful. By minimizing the need for pilot intervention, the training requirements for operating drones drop significantly, making drone operation cheaper and easier than compared to its alternatives.

Key Developments in Drone Autopilot Market

UAV Navigation announced the development of a specific flight control solution for VTOL platforms. It is estimated to drive the demand of autopilots for the growing platforms.

Micropilot announced a partnership with Trimble, a company involved in the high-precision GNSS solutions for system integrators and OEMs, to integrate high-precision Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) technology, as a part of its autopilot for guidance and control of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs).

The major players in the market are Collins Aerospace, Embention, UAVOS Inc, UAV Navigation, MicroPilot, A-techSYN Ltd. Co. Ltd, Threod Systems. Robota, Adsys Controls Inc., and Lockheed Martin Corporation.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Drone Autopilot Market On the basis of Type, Application, and Geography.

Drone Autopilot Market, By Type Computer-Assisted Flight Autopilot Full-Automatic Autopilot Manual Flight Autopilot



Drone Autopilot Market, By Application Multirotor UAVs Fixed Wing UAVs Parafoil UAVs Others



Drone Autopilot Market by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



