RAKwireless Announces Autumn Launch Line Up: New Suite of WisBlock Modules, WisDM release & WisNode TrackIt Device
New solutions help users better design new and easy IoT solutions and bring them to marketSHENZHEN, CHINA, October 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RAKwireless Technology Co., Ltd. (RAK), a pioneer in LPWA end-to-end solutions and IoT technology, announces today the launch of an end-to-end LoRaWAN tracking solution, WisNode TrackIt device and TrackIt app for Android and iOS devices. Today marks the launch of the remote gateway management system WisDM and new 14 modules to the WisBlock family. These solutions assist in tracking location, managing fleets of WisGate Edge gateways remotely, measuring temperature, alcohol content and more - helping to make IoT easy by providing users with seamless, market-ready IoT technology to deploy.
The RAK2171 WisNode TrackIt is RAK’s newest addition in the end-device portfolio. A tracking device with a slick and playful design, suitable for everyone. TrackIt has several working modes, making it the perfect tracker for multiple use cases within a Smart City or anywhere else. Alongside the device comes another exciting addition - the RAK TrackIt App; a tool available both for Android and iOS driven smartphones that allows configuration and management of your trackers with a tap of a button.
“We are constantly looking for ways to improve our solutions and make our IoT technologies easier to bring to market,” says RAKwireless CEO, Ken Yu. “RAKwireless is looking to provide more sensors to the market with the new WisBlock modules we are ready to launch. These include a new WisBlock Core, WisBlock Baseboard, and other sensor modules. Aside from the WisBlock upgrades, we also created TrackIt, which was designed in response to feedback from our customers who wanted a solution with advanced tracking capabilities.”
Headlining the new suite of WisBlock Modules is the RAK11310 WisBlock LPWAN Module; the first LoRa module in the market powered by the Raspberry Pi RP2040 chip. RAK added the SX1262 LoRa transceiver from Semtech inside the module, so users can create various IoT Edge applications that require powerful data processing and long-range IoT communication.
The following WisBlock modules will also be available to its global customer base from launch date:
RAK19003 WisBlock Base Board
RAK12006 PIR Module
RAK12009 MQ3 Gas Sensor
RAK12010 Ambient Light Sensor
RAK12011 Barometer WT
RAK12012 Heart Rate Sensor
RAK12015 Vibration Sensor
RAK13101 GSM Module
RAK16000 Current Sensor
RAK19004 Green Power
RAK19008 IO Extension Cable
RAK14003 LED Bar Module
RAK12007 Ultrasonic Sensor
WisBlock is a modular system that makes it easy to implement low power wide area network (LPWAN) into your IoT solution. The mission of WisBlock is to bring your solution all the way from rapid prototyping to mass production without the need to create new hardware modules for each step.
For a complete list of all products included in RAK’s Autumn Launch 2021, visit us here. To learn more about RAK WisBlock solutions, visit our Wisblock page here.
About RAKwireless
RAKwireless is a multinational technology company established in June 2014. Headquartered in Shenzhen, RAK is changing the IoT landscape by eliminating design complexity and accelerating time-to-market, for underserved and emerging markets, including open-source and industrial communities. Creating easy-to-deploy solutions and modular IoT products, RAKwireless is working to grow a community of system integrators, developers, and IoT solution providers, who are passionate about taking IoT solutions further than ever before.
https://www.rakwireless.com/en-us
Olivia Ludington
Ludington Media LLC on behalf of RAKwireless PR
+1 551-795-5950
email us here