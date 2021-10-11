Tunisia Strongly Denounces Calls to Intervene in its Internal Affairs

Tunisia strongly denounces the shameful statements of political figures who call on foreign parties to intervene in internal affairs and incite against the country to compromise its rectification process and harm its relations abroad.
Tunisia which reaffirms its full commitment to protecting the rights and freedoms, freedom of expression, in particular, is astonished to see these statements from personalities who have held high office, in this delicate context which requires close ranks for the general interest of the country. An interest that must be placed above all other considerations.
Tunisia will remain attached to its sovereignty and the independence of its decision. It will defend its relations with its partners on the basis of equality and mutual respect and does not accept interference in its internal affairs.
