Submit Release
News Search

There were 409 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,648 in the last 365 days.

Sierra Leone's President Julius Maada Bio Departs for a one-day Working Visit to Guinea

The Republic of Sierra Leone State House Download logo

His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has departed Sierra Leone this morning for Conakry, Guinea on the invitation of the Military Head of State of the Republic of Guinea, Colonel Mamady Doumbouya.

The one-day working visit is expected to discuss security cooperation issues between the two neighbouring countries, the restoration of constitutional order in the Republic of Guinea and the ECOWAS democratic transition roadmap.

It should be noted that although the Republic of Guinea has been suspended by ECOWAS from all Community activities due to the military coup, ECOWAS member states are not prevented from engaging the Republic of Guinea on bilateral issues.

His Excellency President Julius Maada Bio has been accompanied to the Republic of Guinea by a four-man delegation including the Speaker of Sierra Leone’s Parliament, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the Deputy Minister of Defence and the Chief of Defence Staff.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of The Republic of Sierra Leone State House.

You just read:

Sierra Leone's President Julius Maada Bio Departs for a one-day Working Visit to Guinea

Distribution channels: World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.