Nylon Carpet Staple Fiber Market Size, Regional Outlook, Competitive Landscape, Revenue Analysis & Forecast Till 2027

The Global Nylon Carpet Staple Fiber Market is forecast to reach USD 9.78 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data.NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global research report called Nylon Carpet Staple Fiber market was recently published by Reports and Data to provide guidance for business. The report also focuses on global major leading industry players of Nylon Carpet Staple Fiber market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, price, capacity, cost, production, revenue and contact information. Global Nylon Carpet Staple Fiber market is expected to develop at a substantial CAGR in the coming years. The most significant factor driving the growth of this market is rising investments in market. Investments in the Nylon Carpet Staple Fiber market have witnessed huge growth over the past few years. This report also states import and export consumption, supply and demand figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.
Nylon belongs to the family of aliphatic or semi-aromatic based synthetic polymers, known as polyamides. Nylon is a silk-textured, synthetic thermoplastic material which can be changed into the shape of fibers and films. Nylon Carpet Staple Fibers are synthetic fiber made of nylon, and the chemical composition, structures, and properties are modified during the manufacturing based on particular end-uses of carpets. Staple fabrics are short in length compared to bulk continuous filaments, and put & twisted together to form a long fiber. The continuous growth of the carpets & rugs for numerous end-use verticals is expected to drive the demand throughout the forecast period primarily. Its application in carpet manufacturing and extensive usage in highly durable, strong, resilient, lightweight, and premium carpet processing are participating in the market growth broadly.
The Asia Pacific region is expected to retain its dominance in the global market. The market is North America is growing at apace due to the extensive use of Nylon Carpet Staple Fiber in the manufacture of carpet flooring in various end-use verticals. China and India are some of the fastest-growing markets in the world, and the United States and China hold some of the most prominent players in the market.
DuPont de Nemours, Inc., BASF SE, Li Peng Enterprise Co. Ltd., Koninklijke DSM N.V., Nylstar SA, Evonik Industries AG, Ascend Performance Materials, Reliance Industries Limited, Zig Sheng Industrial Co., Ltd., and Universal Fibers, among others.
Nylon 6 or polycaprolactam is a semi-crystalline polyamides and has six backbone carbons in the repeat unit. Nylon 6 is formed by the process called ring-opening polymerization, unlike the other nylons which are manufactured by polymer condensation. Nylon 6 is highly elastic with high tensile strength, resistant to abrasion and chemicals like acids & alkalis. Nylon generally comes in the white color formation; however, as per the final product requirement, it can be dyed in any other colors.
Nylon fabrics that come in single threads but formed to be thick enough and can directly be woven into the smooth & regular fabrics are known as monofilament. Whereas, nylon fabrics that are comparatively quite thin and delicate strands and needed to be twisted together to create threads and woven into fabrics, are known as multifilament.
In June 2019, Universal Fibers, Inc., a major player in the Nylon Fibers production, updated the acquisition of twisting and heat-setting assets for its production Europe and Asian production facilities situated in Gorzow, Poland and Taicang, China. Both plants in the two different continents are fully integrated with all the procedures right from extrusion to finished yarns in multiple chemistries, including Nylon 6 and Nylon 6,6, and serve carpet manufactures deal in residential, commercial and automotive end-uses.
North America is forecasted to witness significant growth in the overall market due to its increasing demand for multifilament nylon fiber, having grown at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period. US possesses the highest market share in this region and some of the vital players of the market.
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Nylon Carpet Staple Fiber Market on the basis of the type, sales channel, form, end-use verticals, and region:
Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)
Nylon 6
Nylon 6,6
Others
Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)
Online Retailing
Offline Retailing
Form Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)
Monofilament
Multifilament
End-Use Verticals Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)
Household Usage
Commercial & Hospitality
Automotive Interior
Hospital & Educational
Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
MEA
Latin America
