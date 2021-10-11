Alopecia Market Demand| Research Analysis Report |Top Players are Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Cirrus ETC.

Emergen Research Logo

Rising occurrences of alopecia and increasing incidence of chronic diseases are among the significant factors influencing the market growth.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, October 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global alopecia market is projected to be worth USD 5,250.8 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The alopecia market is projected to experience rapid growth by the year 2027. The Global Alopecia Market Report offers extensive knowledge and information about the Alopecia market pertaining to market size, market share, growth influencing factors, opportunities, and current and emerging trends. The rising occurrence of alopecia is a significant factor driving the growth of the market. For instance, alopecia areata, a chronic, autoimmune disorder that affects growing hair follicles resulting in nonscarring focal hair loss, has global prevalence. The disease's likely occurrence is about 0.001% of the population and has a lifetime risk of around 2.0%.

Growing trends in hair fashion put a lot of unwanted stress on the hair follicles leading to traumatic alopecia, and in turn, driving the market growth. The report is formulated with the updated and latest information of the global Alopecia market further validated and verified by the industry experts and professionals. This type of alopecia is caused by hairdressing practices such as cornrowing or tight braiding leading to hair pull, hair damage with strong chemicals comprising hair coloring, bleaching, straightening, and permanent waves, or application of extreme heat such as a hot roller.

Top Companies Operating in the Alopecia Market and Profiled in the Report are Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Cirrus Hair Centers, Cipla Inc., Follica Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc., GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc., and HCell Inc., among others.

Key Highlights From The Report

In January 2020, Revian made an announcement about the receiving of a patent by the U.S. Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO) for the application of proprietary color light combinations for regenerating living body tissues such as including hair.

PCO (Polycystic Ovary Syndrome) is responsible for androgenic alopecia in females worldwide with an anticipated 20.0% of females witnessing the condition before menopause and around 40.0% post-menopause.

Androgenetic alopecia is likely to grow at the fastest rate in the period 2020-2027. It is a commonly occurring hair loss in the global population. In the case of men, it is also referred to as male-pattern baldness.

Alopecia totalis causes total hair loss on the scalp and is considered an advanced form of alopecia areata responsible for round hair loss patches.

Additionally, various chronic disorders and genetic diseases may be causative of hair loss/alopecia in people. Male pattern baldness, a hereditary cause of hair loss, may be triggered at any point in a man’s life, including adolescence. Moreover, some individuals suffer from trichotillomania (a rare psychiatric condition) in which compulsive twisting and pulling of hair can lead to bald spots.

The report additionally sheds light on the emerging growth opportunities in the business sphere that are anticipated to bolster the growth of the market. The Global Alopecia Market report contains historical, current, and forecast estimation of the revenue generation and profits for each segment and sub-segment of the Alopecia market in each key region of the world.

Regional Analysis of the Alopecia Market:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Emergen Research has segmented the global alopecia market on the basis of type, application, end-users, distribution channel, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Alopecia Areata

Androgenetic Alopecia

Alopecia Totalis

Traction Alopecia

Cicatricle Alopecia

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Male

Female

End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Dermatology Clinics

Homecare Settings

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Prescription

OTC (Over-the-Counter)

